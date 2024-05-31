Kelly Clarkson Proves She Can Sing Anything With Flawless Cover of Brooks & Dunn’s “She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind”

Having received numerous accolades like Grammy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, Daytime Emmy Awards, and even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kelly Clarkson continues to prove herself a top talent in music. Back in 2002, Clarkson first introduced herself to the world as she competed on the first season of American Idol. While eventually winning, the show was merely a launching pad as she turned that opportunity into a career that continues today. And with her hosting her own show, the singer recently proved the full range of her voice when she covered Brooks & Dunn’s “She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind.”

Originally released in 1994 on the album Waitin’ on Sundown, “She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind” dominated the charts and soon became a classic hit for the country duo. And for Clarkson, it seemed like the perfect song for her Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly Clarkson Admits “I Sing A Lot. I’m Like Annoying”

Gaining nearly 100,000 views, Clarkson appeared at home when she took the stage to cover the classic song. Fans expressed their love for the singer and her voice. “This lady has so much talent and such a great personality, she just took me back to the country club I used to boot scootin at. Those were such good times.” One comment added, “I agree. She is the best. She can sing anything. I wish she would do a tour, but I understand when you have children. I love her singing.” And one fan urged the singer to go ahead and drop a country album, “We need a country album from her. It’s about damn time!”

Recently, Clarkson discussed her Kellyoke segment with Simu Liu, who wanted to promote his new film Atlas. During their conversation, the singer admitted, “I sing a lot. I’m like annoying. I’m like a walking musical.”

Liu seemed to agree with Clarkson, but with one small addition, “You are annoying, in that you’re annoyingly talented and you do the best covers and you make it so that the artists can never sing the song ever again!” He insisted, “They’re so good.”

