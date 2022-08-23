Alter Bridge Reveal 2023 North American Tour

Ahead of the release of their seventh album, Pawns & Kings, out Oct. 14, Alter Bridge have revealed their 2023 North American tour, which will run from Jan. 25 through April 1.

The 30-city tour will follow the band’s 2022 European and U.K. dates, with the band making stops in Nashville, Toronto, Kansas City, Missouri, Seattle, and more, marking the first time the band—vocalist Myles Kennedy, guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall, and drummer Scott Phillips—have toured North America in nearly three years.

Supporting the band on the entire North American leg of the tour in 2023 is the Wolfgang Van Halen-fronted band Mammoth WVH, along with rockers Red, who will also join for the first half of the tour and Pistols At Dawn during the second leg.



Alter Bridge 2023 Pawns & Kings Tour Dates

Jan 25 – TAMPA, FL – Seminole Hard Rock *

Jan 27 – ORLANDO, FL – Hard Rock Live *

Jan 28 – ATLANTA, GA – Coca Cola Roxy *

Jan 30 – NASHVILLE, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

Feb 1 – MONTCLAIR, NJ – The Wellmont Theater *

Feb 2 – HUNTINGTON, NY – The Paramount *

Feb 4 – SILVER SPRING, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Feb 5 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Franklin Music Hall *

Feb 7 – WALLINGFORD, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre *

Feb 8 – BOSTON, MA – Roadrunner *

Feb 10 – WATERLOO, NY – Del Lago Casino Resort (On sale soon) ^

Feb 11 – TORONTO, ON – HISTORY ^

Feb 14 – DETROIT, MI – The Fillmore *

Feb 15 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre *

Feb 17 – PRIOR LAKE, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Showroom *

Feb 18 – CHICAGO, IL – The Riviera Theatre *

Mar 10 – QUAPAW, OK – Downstream Casino Resort #

Mar 11 – KANSAS CITY, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #

Mar 14 – CHESTERFIELD, MO – The Factory #

Mar 15 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Criterion #

Mar 17 – HOUSTON, TX – 713 Music Hall #

Mar 18 – DALLAS, TX – South Side Ballroom #

Mar 20 – DENVER, CO – Mission Ballroom #

Mar 21 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Union Event Center #

Mar 23 – SEATTLE, WA – The Paramount Theatre #

Mar 25 – AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^

Mar 28 – ANAHEIM, CA – House Of Blues #

Mar 29 – TEMPE, AZ – Marquee Theatre #

Mar 31 – RENO, NV – Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall #

Apr 1 – HIGHLAND, CA – Yaamava Theater at Yaamava Casino Resort ^



^ Alter Bridge – Mammoth WVH

* Alter Bridge – Mammoth WVH – Red

# Alter Bridge – Mammoth WVH – Pistols At Dawn

Photo: Chuck Brueckmann / Napalm Records