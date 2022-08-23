Nashville Veteran Songwriter Nicolle Galyon Celebrates Debut Album with an Opry Debut

Nicolle Galyon has a lot to celebrate.

The award-winning songwriter recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut as an artist with an album, firstborn, released to critical acclaim in a year that marks the 20th anniversary of her move to Nashville. A LOT to celebrate.

Photo credit: Grand Ole Opry, by Chris Hollo

Over two decades, Galyon has written nine No. 1 singles, including Miranda Lambert’s “Automatic” and Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” and has taken home too many awards to number. She founded the label, Songs & Daughters, and now has a taste of the spotlight with her recently released debut album, firstborn, on the same label.

The debut offering, tells Galyon’s life story of humble beginnings and a life of overachieving to the constant juggle between motherhood and career and everything in between. firstborn is more a musical memoir than merely track list.

The eleven-song album, produced by King Henry and Jimmy Robbins, features songwriting collaborations with Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini, Hillary Lindsey, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Sasha Sloan, Emily Weisband, Rodney Clawson and more.

“It is not lost on me that most artists releasing their debut album are about 20 years younger than me, which is often why the themes of this record rarely see the light of day,” Galyon shares.

“This record is not for Nashville. Or the radio. Or even for me necessarily. It is for my kids, Charlie and Ford, who I hope—partly because of firstborn—will one day do the precious work of digging deep into their own life stories. I pray they will one day know where they came from…because I fought to leave them something that showed them who they came from.”

South Dakota-born, Kansas-raised, and now Nashville-based, Galyon has plenty to be proud of. From a 20-year songwriting journey and award-winning acclaim to starting something from nothing, her passion shines in her debut.

“Today this woman is bold and vulnerable and tough and honest and fiercely committed to showing up,” Galyon adds. “Much like my own mother did for me, 38 years ago, when I was firstborn in a town called Winner.”

TRACK LIST:

winner. (written by Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne) sunflower. (written by Nicolle Galyon, Jimmy Robbins, Sasha Sloan) boy crazy. (written by Nicolle Galyon, Kelsea Ballerini, Hillary Lindsey) disneyworld. (written by Nicolle Galyon, Sasha Sloan) consequences. (written by Nicolle Galyon, Emily Weisband, Amy Wadge, Camila Cabello) self care. (written by Nicolle Galyon, Sasha Sloan, Caroline Baker) boy. (writte by Nicolle Galyon, Jon Nite) tendencies. (written by Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Cooper Galyon) five year plan. (written by Nicolle Galyon, Rodney Clawson) younger woman. (written by Nicolle Galyon, Hillary Lindsey) death bed. (written by Nicolle Galyon, Sasha Sloan, Jimmy Robbins)

Main photo by Claire Schaper / Courtesy Sacks & Co.