Phoebe Bridgers Launches New Vegan Taco for Charity

Phoebe Bridgers is putting her money where her mouth is.

The acclaimed rocker has launched a new vegan taco, called “The Maxine,” with the popular Los Angeles restaurant HomeState to support CASA of Los Angeles. The new offering is now available for a limited time at all restaurant locations.

Bridgers, who is also slated to play her hometown festival, This Ain’t No Picnic, in Pasadena, California on Sunday (August 28), named the new taco after her best friend: her dog, Maxine.

The new vegan taco is made with black beans, shiitake mushrooms, avocado, caramelized onions, and crispy corn strips, served on a Kernel of Truth Corn Tortilla. $1.25 from every taco ordered will go to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of Los Angeles, which is a community-based organization advocating for children and families in LA County’s overburdened child welfare and juvenile justice systems.

“HomeState is one of my favorite local restaurants; Maxine and I should probably be cut off from their breakfast tacos by now,” says the rock star.

The Maxine will be available from all five HomeState locations in Pasadena, Hollywood, Highland Park, Playa Vista, and Sherman Oaks from now until November 22nd.

The festival that Bridgers is set to play, also in Southern California, will take place on August 27 and August 28 at the stunning Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. For Phoebe, who grew up just a stone’s throw away, the festival is her biggest hometown show to date. The bill also includes The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem + Despacio, Le Tigre, Wet Leg, Turnstile, Mac Demarco, IDLES, Beach House, Jorja Smith, Jungle, Courtney Barnett, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.

Tickets are available HERE.

Photo by Carter Howe / The Oriel