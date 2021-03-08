During the 56th annual anniversary of the historic Selma Bridge Crossing on Sunday, Marcy 7, Alabama- based singer Alvin Garrett debuted his touching song, “It Starts In The Heart,” in the event’s first ever virtual commemoration.

It starts in the heart / That’s where the journey begins / It starts in the heart / That’s where the pain will end / We’ll never make it til we change directions / We’ll only arrive there together / It starts in the heart / It starts In the heart,” Garrett croons in the chorus.

In a pre-taped performance filmed at the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the site of the 1965 conflict that became known as Bloody Sunday, Garrett honored the Selma to Montgomery March, which was an event that prompted Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Through a soulful performance, he expressed a deep appreciation for those who paved the way before him.

“I am a beneficiary of those that sacrificed and put their lives on the line. I value what they were fighting for, and I have to do my part to uphold their spirit of empowerment and inspiration,” said Garrett.

The song comes from his acclaimed 2020 release, The Awakening, where he reflects on the recent social unrest, injustices and systemic oppression happening in America. Similarly, his latest album, The Lightness Of Love, explores themes of injustice while reaffirming the importance of love and togetherness at a time when the country is still embracing change.

Speaking about his previous releases, Garret shared, “The Awakening was, and still is, a much-needed introspective musical conversation. However, in my desire to lift the heaviness of that conversation, I found The Lightness of Love.”

Along with a passion for musical activism, entertainment and education, Garrett has proved himself to be a pioneer of inspirational soul music. Over the years, he has amassed a Grammy nomination, a Soul Train Award, a Dove Award, a Stellar Award and has written and arranged for numerous established artists such as Joe, Kelly Rowland, Fantasia, Johnny Gill, Ruben Studdard, Noel Gourdin and many more.

Listen to “It Starts In the Heart” here.