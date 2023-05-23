Amanda Shires Shares “Always On My Mind” Duet with Bobbie Nelson

Amanda Shires has released a duet version of Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind” with the late Bobbie Nelson. The track was recorded prior to Bobbie’s death in 2022.

The cover will appear on Shires and Bobbie’s impending collaborative album, Loving You. The album is slated for release on June 23. “Loving You is a reflection on the life and music of Bobbie Nelson,” Shires said in a statement.

“Always On My Mind” became a hit for Bobbie’s brother, Willie, in the ’80s. Given Bobbie’s connection to the song, her and Shires’ duet version feels especially poignant.

The duet was the starting point for Loving You back in April of 2021. While Shires was in the writing sessions for her album Take It Like a Man, she considered recording “Always On My Mind.” She then booked studio time with Bobbie because “the only piano that fits that song is [hers].”

After getting in the studio together, they quickly realized that there was a “deep musical connection” that needed to be explored. They formed a partnership and decided to save “Always On My Mind” for what would become Loving You.

Check out the track below.

To celebrate the release of the album, Shires will play two shows in Texas. The two concerts will be held at The Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas on July 8 and Gruene Hall in New Braunfels on July 9.

Tickets for the intimate shows are on sale now. Find ticket information HERE.

To further celebrate the record’s release, indie record stores in Texas will carry an exclusive, limited edition blue vinyl version of Loving You. Pre-orders of the limited edition vinyl are available via indie stores Waterloo Records, Good Records, and End of an Ear for the first 500 people who sign up. Find pre-order information, HERE.

Photo credit Joshua Black Wilkins / BTPR