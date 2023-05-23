The American Heart Association Says Taylor Swift’s Track “The Man” Can Save a Life 

Taylor Swift is unintentionally saving lives. The American Heart Association recently declared that Swift’s chart-topping track “The Man” has the perfect tempo to perform hands-only CPR.

Videos by American Songwriter

When an individual is in medical distress, the nonprofit advises first responders to dial 9-1-1 immediately, then push against the victim’s chest at 110 beats per minute.

“Be The Man and be ready to save a life by learning the two steps of Hands-Only CPR,” the organization wrote on Instagram. “If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911, then push hard and fast in the center of the chest. A song with 100-120 beats per minute—like Taylor Swift’s “The Man” —can help you keep the right rhythm. #TSTheErasTour.”

“The Man” lives on Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover. The 33-year-old co-wrote and produced the 2019 release with longtime collaborator, Joel Little. The feminist anthem brings to light gender inequality and toxic masculinity. Upon release, “The Man” peaked at No. 23 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“The Man” is not the only song that can help save someone’s life. In case of an emergency, individuals can use—”Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love,” Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie,” and Michael Jackson’s classic “Man in the Mirror.”

“350,000 people have cardiac arrests every single year,” said Dr. Michelle Albert, President of the American Heart Association, on the TODAY show. “Most people die. CPR can double to triple the survivability from cardiac arrests. The other thing that is very sad about CPR, is that not everybody gets CPR at the same rate, that they should.”

The medical professional continued to demonstrate how to do CPR. She clarified that “bad” CPR is better than “no CPR.” While using the “heel” of her hand, Dr. Albert began to press against the center of the manikin’s chest.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé. You can do ‘Crazy In Love’ and think about that or ‘Stayin’ Alive.’ And you keep going,” she explained. “This is CPR for teens and adults. You are helping the muscle pump blood to the brain and other parts of the body.”

The health hack comes in the midst of Swift’s critically acclaimed Eras Tour. Following Travis Scott’s fatal festival in 2021, many musicians and concert-goers have raised awareness about crowd safety.

Within the same year, SZA stopped her set on her Good Days Tour after watching a woman’s eyes roll back. Adele abruptly paused a song at London’s Hammersmith Apollo Theater when she watched a fan faint. Linkin Park, Billie Eilish, A&AP Rocky, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and more have acted as first responders to keep their concerts safe.

@shane.dermott and didn’t carry on until she knew they were safe 👏🏻 ♬ original sound – shane dermott

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio