‘American Idol’: Katy Perry Leaves ‘X-Factor’ Runner-up Scarlett Lee in Tears for “Huge Audition Moment”

American Idol judge Katy Perry wasn’t sure what to make of Scarlett Lee at first.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 26-year-old Surrey, England native showed up for her audition in a slinky red dress, outrageously high heels and a face full of makeup. Lee looked more like she was headed for a night in Soho than to the American Idol stage.

“Are You From Love Island?”

“At first I was like… Are we being pranked here?” Perry told Lee, the 2018 “X-Factor” runner-up. “I don’t know if you’re from Love Island.”

But as soon as Lee sang the opening note of Emeli Sande’s “Clown,” Perry’s tune changed.

“I’m Taking You Seriously”

“Your personality is so big, so sometimes people don’t take you seriously,” Perry said. “So when you sing a song… you cut through all the layers… You become serious. So I’m taking you seriously.”

Lee’s husky vocals and dramatic flourishes also won over Perry’s fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The Brit broke down in tears as she learned she was going to Hollywood.

Featured image via @American Idol on YouTube / ABC Stream)