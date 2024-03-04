“End the Contest”: ‘American Idol’ Fans Preemptively Crown Their Season 22 Winner

What was Abi Carter made for? American Idol, according to judge Katy Perry — and most of social media.

Videos by American Songwriter

“She Will Be The Winner”

The 21-year-old from Indio, California, brought judges to their feet — literally — with her exquisite spin on Billie Eilish’s contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, “What Was I Made For?”

“And we don’t have to vote,” judge Lionel Richie said.

Fellow judge Luke Bryan added, “That may be the winner of American Idol right there.”

That may sound like premature praise, but fans couldn’t agree more. “End the contest . Abi Carter is the winner,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

End the contest . Abi Carter is the winner. #americanidol — JordanCamp (@JordanCamp86) February 26, 2024

Carter’s performance was a conversion experience of sorts, even moving fans who have admittedly strayed from their television sets on Sunday nights.

“About to start watching American Idol for the first time in who knows how long because it is now my life’s mission to make sure that Abi Carter girl wins,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Another fan added, “Might just have to watch American idol this season for Abi Carter CAUSE WHAT HER AUDITION HAS ME SOBBIN.”

Might just have to watch American idol this season for Abi Carter CAUSE WHAT HER AUDITION HAS ME SOBBIN — FREE PALESTINE (@chyannemarie143) March 2, 2024

Abi Carter Skips Hollywood Week on American Idol

Not only is Carter headed to Hollywood, but she’s skipping it entirely. The judges surprised her during a Palm Springs performance with an upgraded platinum ticket. This earns her a first-round bye at Hollywood Week.

Abi Carter has won our second #americanidol PLATINUM TICKET – meaning she gets to skip the first Hollywood round! — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 26, 2024

Carter received the second platinum ticket of season 22. The first went to Texan Odell Bunton, Jr., who stunned judges with his performance of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home to Me.”

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Abi Carter Learns What She Was Made For as She Gets Upgraded to Platinum Ticket]

Abi Carter’s Social Media Stock Soars After American Idol Audition

It’s not an understatement to say Carter’s life changed overnight. In a celebratory Instagram post, she noted that her follower count shot from fewer than 1,000 to a staggering 30,000.

“I’ve known I wanted to be a singer since I was the little girl in these videos and pictures,” the second-oldest of seven children wrote. “You’ve made her dreams come true. I can’t thank you enough.”

Carter’s new followers reciprocated the love. “Is it weird that I started crying happy tears for you, even though I don’t know you !!!” one fan wrote. “Your voice is is beautiful and I am just so excited for you.”

Featured image by American Idol on YouTube / ABC Stream