‘American Idol’ Top 10: Who Was Eliminated? Biggest Snubs and Fan Reactions

At this point in American Idol, the contestants’ fates are largely in the hands of viewers. Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry have little bearing on who stays in the game. As one fan wrote on X/Twitter, “let the nail biting commence.” Find out who was eliminated during Monday’s (April 22) episode of American Idol.

Who Went Home Tonight On ‘American Idol?’

Social media went wild over Jayna Elise’s dazzling performance of Rihanna’s “Diamond.” Unfortunately, the 22-year-old Washington, D.C. native fell just short of the top 10, along with Roman Collins.

Many viewers took to social media to express their disappointment and frustration. Some believed Collins and Jayna were “robbed.”

“Now that Jayna is gone I don’t want to watch anymore,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

i hate you all jayna was the only consistent singer #americanidol — alex⁷ (@likecraxy) April 23, 2024

Another fan chimed in, “What the f* just happened? Really? Jayna and Roman should have made to top 10.”

Collins, a 24-year-old worship leader from Long Beach, California, brought his distinct gospel flavor to judge Katy Perry’s own “Roar.” Many viewers questioned if he had chosen the right song. “This felt honestly quite awkward until he got off of the piano,” one Instagram user commented.

Still, Collins had plenty of fans. Social media users pointed out they could hear the crowd chanting his name at the end of the episode.

Sending Roman home was blasphemy! He gets me jumping off my couch with excitement every week! Did y’all hear the audience chanting his name? Huge mistake. #AmericanIdol — Zachary Pursley (@PursleyZachary) April 23, 2024

The Competition Heats Up

Since audition week, Abi Carter has impressed both judges and viewers alike. The 21-year-old Californian’s yearning performance of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” punched her platinum ticket to Hollywood. During Monday’s (April 22) episode, she opted to take on Taylor Swift’s heartbreak opus “All Too Well.”

“I would PAY TO SEE ABI AND TAYLOR DUET ON THIS INSTANTLY ,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “Abi could even be Taylor’s OPENING ACT…”

Abi just made a Taylor Swift song sound like she wrote it. She might’ve even sung it better than Taylor 👀 #americanidol — Wyatt (@Wyatt_fann) April 23, 2024

Still, some viewers (and judges) seemed to find Carter’s performance lacking. “I don’t think it was Abi’s best performance,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “I think the lyrics didn’t give her enough space to really show us off her vocals like last night’s performance.”

Judge Katy Perry agreed. “Give us angelic every time,” she told Carter.

Agree with Katy – Abi is angelic and doesn’t need to change #AmericanIdol — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) April 23, 2024

Ultimately, Carter survived and moved on to the top 10.

