Former ‘American Idol’ Winner Makes Bid To Replace Katy Perry: “I’m Putting My Name in the Hat”

After Katy Perry’s bombshell announcement earlier this week that she’ll be leaving American Idol following the new season, igniting plenty of speculation about who will fill the pop star’s place on the judges’ panel. Now, a former American Idol winner has expressed interest in taking a seat next to Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Jordin Sparks, who was the winner of the singing competition’s sixth season back in 2007, posted a message on her X page that reads, “Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat!”

Sparks Fans React to Her Post

Sparks’ post got many of her fans excited about the prospect of her being a judge on American Idol.

“I voted for you 467 times the night you won (two cell phones until they died and then the house phone),” one fan wrote in the comments section of Sparks’ X page, “and I would do it again right now to put you at the judges table!!!! #judgejordin”

Another fan commented, “Please do. Honestly. I think having an [OG] winner is exactly what it needs.”

A third offered, “This is a perfect choice, she can guide them through something she’s experienced! Maybe a new star will be discovered … like the good old days!”

Sparks’ Post-Idol Career

Sparks, 34, was just 17 years old when she was chosen winner of American Idol, making her the youngest contestant to win in the history of the show. Following her time on Idol, she enjoyed some major chart success, scored top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Tattoo,” the Chris Brown duet “No Air,” and “Battlefield.”

Sparks also launched a film career, and has made plenty of TV appearances over the years, including being a featured contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2022. In addition, she’s starred in the Broadway musicals In the Heights and Waitress.

Most recently, Sparks took part in a special Prince tribute at the Grammy Premiere ceremony on February 4, prior to the main show. She performed “Let’s Go Crazy” alongside Sheila E., Pentatonix, Larkin Poe, and J. Ivy.

Regarding Perry’s Exit from American Idol

As previously reported, Perry announced her intentions to leave American Idol after the soon-to-premiere 22nd season of the show during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I love Idol so much,” said Perry. “It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

She added, “They know I have some things planned for this year. … They figured I’ve been in the studio for a while, so they figured something is up.”

Season 22 of American Idol, which will be Perry’s seventh on the show, debuts this Sunday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

