Is This Former ‘American Idol’ Winner Replacing Katy Perry as a Judge?

With season 22 of American Idol underway, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry have already met some memorable artists who are looking to become the next American Idol. Although there is still a way to go before the finale, the season is somewhat special for Perry as she announced she would be leaving the show. Having spent seven seasons on American Idol, the singer shocked both fans and even her fellow judges when she made the announcement. But while Perry looks to return to performing, another singer has already put her name in the running to become the newest judge on the hit show.

Videos by American Songwriter

Throughout American Idol’s history, the show has welcomed some iconic performers. Some of those names include Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Keith Urban, and Nicki Minaj. But with Perry deciding to leave, the show must once again look to find a new judge. And while the process takes time, one singer, who had a history with American Idol, decided she would be a great fit. Wanting the opportunity, Jordin Sparks wrote on Twitter, “Oh hiii American Idol – I hear a seats opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat!”

Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat! 🙋🏽‍♀️ — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 16, 2024

Fans Love The Idea Of Jordin Sparks Joining ‘American Idol’

For fans of American Idol, they will remember Sparks as she competed on season 6. But she did more than compete as she became the youngest singer to win the series. Having released numerous albums and even starred in the musical In The Heights, the singer wasn’t the only one who thought it was a good idea. Fans offered their opinion about the suggestion, commenting, “Please do. Honestly, I think having an OG winner is exactly what it needs.” Another person added, “I would actually watch it if you were a judge.”

[RELATED: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, & Luke Bryan Share Emotional Phone Call With Mom of ‘American Idol’ Singer Battling Life-Altering Disease]

Although hoping to receive the call, the producers of American Idol are staying silent on who they want to fill Perry’s spot. With Perry finishing her run with season 22, they have some time before announcing any plans.

As for Perry, when she announced her departure on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she praised the show, explaining, “I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

Be sure to tune in to American Idol, airing Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc.)