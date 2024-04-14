Katy Perry Opens up About Her ‘American Idol’ Replacement and Future After the Show

Releasing a total of six studio albums throughout her time in the spotlight, Katy Perry not only gained fame but received the title “Queen of Camp” from both Rolling Stone and Vogue. Selling over 140 million albums, the singer showcased her wide range with hits like “I Kissed a Girl” and “Hot n Cold.” While a top name in music, Perry eventually left the studio to judge on American Idol. Enjoying her time on the show, she announced her departure after the season finale. With her end on American Idol quickly approaching, the star recently discussed the qualifications for her replacement.

Throughout the years that American Idol has aired, the show went through some drastic lineup changes of the judges. But over the recent seasons, fans have come to know and love Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Perry. Seeing their friendships blossom on the screen made many fans fall in love with their antics. Having spent seven seasons on the show, Perry is somewhat of an expert when it comes to knowing how to handle both Richie and Bryan. And speaking about her replacement, Perry admitted the only qualification needed was “someone that can put up with Luke and Lionel.”

While not dropping any name as to who might replace her next season, Perry hinted at the future and her possible return to American Idol. Again, keeping her secrets, the singer noted “Keep my seat warm.”

Katy Perry Excited To Return To Her Music

As for her replacement, rumors have circulated as to the star that will sit beside Richie and Bryan. According to a source, they told DailyMail.com, “A return from the past is on the cards. J.Lo will be asked to come back. When people come back, things work… people like nostalgia, and people like Jen. It would be a big get to get her back.”

Although not a confirmation, the return of Jennifer Lopez could be a smart move as she helped judge American Idol in the past. With a few seasons behind her, Lopez could be the right decision. But she might have to fight Jordin Sparks for it.

Back in February, Sparks tweeted her hopes to be on American Idol, writing, “Oh hiii American Idol, I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat.”

Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat! 🙋🏽‍♀️ — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 16, 2024

With numerous singers looking to take over, Perry is simply enjoying her time as he hinted at the future and returning to the stage. “I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music. It’s going to be a very, very exciting year for all pop star girlies. Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan.”

