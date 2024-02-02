‘American Idol’ Icon Jordin Sparks Discusses New Music and “Stepping Into My Power”

At just 17 years old, Jordin Sparks entered the music industry when she won the sixth season of American Idol. Other than winning the competition, she also became the youngest winner in the show’s history. Although still just a teenager, the singer used her time in the spotlight to craft a career that continues today. Since her debut on American Idol, Sparks released a total of four studio albums, with her last, Cider & Hennessy, hitting shelves in 2020. With it being almost four years since her last album, the star recently discussed her upcoming album and what fans should expect.

On Thursday, Sparks attended the Women In The Mix panel hosted by People. The event focused on the importance of creating opportunities for women in the music industry. Before reaching the panel, the singer shared some details about her new album, explaining, “This new music is all about stepping into the woman I am now, stepping into my power, my confidence, who I am as a woman, a human, an artist, a mom, a wife, a friend, a woman.”

Jordan Sparks Not Putting Limits On Herself

Noting how the new album will feature different genres of music like R&B, gospel, and country, Sparks revealed how it gave her a sense of “Freedom” when wanting to be creative. “I want to be able to record the music that I want to record because I want to record it, not because it has to meet certain criteria. I want to make it for me, and I want to believe in it, and I want to love it.” She added, “But the album is going to be amazing because I don’t want to put any limits on myself.”

During the panel, Sparks recalled her time on American Idol and breaking into the music industry. She warned aspiring artists to be faithful to their own style as many in the industry see music as nothing but a “Job.” “People have different goals and it might not exactly align with yours. So the boundaries are so important and it’s OK to hold them, we have to hold the boundaries.”

For fans of Sparks, they can watch the singer perform at the Grammy Premiere ceremony on February 4 starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/PT at live.grammy.com.

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)