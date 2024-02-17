Ian Hunter to Release Sequel Album ‘Defiance Part 2,’ Featuring the Late Jeff Beck, Taylor Hawkins, & More Stars

Ian Hunter is returning with a sequel to his star-packed 2023 studio album Defiance Part 1. The aptly titled Defiance Part 2: Fiction will be released on Friday, April 19.

The 84-year-old rock veteran’s new album features contributions from some of the same well-known artists who appeared on Part 1, including the late Jeff Beck and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, in what turned out to be both musicians’ final recording sessions.

Defiance Part 2: Fiction can be pre-ordered now. The 10-track collection will be available as a vinyl, a CD, and via digital formats. A limited-edition two-LP vinyl edition featuring three bonus tracks will be released on Saturday, April 20, as part of the 2024 Record Store Day event.

Jeff Beck’s Contribution to the Album

Beck played lead guitar on a song titled “The 3rd Rail,” which Hunter has dedicated to the legendary guitarist. The track also features Johnny Depp on rhythm guitar and Patti Smith bassist Tony Shanahan. In addition, Depp painted the cover art for the album.

Hawkins’ Contributions

Hawkins played on four tracks on Defiance Part 2—“Precious,” “Kettle of Fish,” “Everybody’s Crazy but Me,” and “Hope.” “Precious,” which also features Queen’s Brian May on guitars and bass and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott on backing vocals, has been released as the first advance track from Defiance Part 2.

Among the other musicians who contributed to “Kettle of Fish” are Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen, and Tom Petersson, as well as ex-Wings drummer Steve Holley.

“Everybody’s Crazy but Me” also features Holley, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, and lauded guitarist Waddy Wachtel. Other contributors to “Hope” include Lucinda Williams and Billy Bob Thornton on additional vocals, plus Tench and Holley.

The Cheap Trick members and Elliott also are featured on the album’s first song, “People.”

About the Bonus Tracks

“How’d Ya Like to Meet Henry,” one of the bonus tracks, includes Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and drummer Matt Cameron, plus Elliott on backing vocals.

Another bonus track, “Needle Park,” features The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson, as well as Shanahan and Holley.

Other Details About Defiance Part 2

Among the many other stars who lent their talents to the record were Mott the Hoole keyboardist Morgan Fisher, Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen, and Stone Temple Pilots members Eric Kretz, Robert De Leo, and Dean DeLeo.

Hunter was the frontman of Mott the Hoople before launching a long and prolific solo career. In additional to contributing lead vocals, he plays piano on almost every track on the record.

“I’m neither left nor particularly right,” said Hunter, reflecting on the themes he wrote about on the new record. “I’m just straight down the middle. And so I tried to write from that point of view. An eagle has two wings and if one falls off it perishes. That’s what I’m trying to get at. A bit of common sense, you know, Thomas Paine stuff.”

Defiance Part 2 includes the first duet Hunter has ever released, “What Would I Do Without You,” which features him sharing vocals with Williams.

Hunter Planning a Defiance Part 3

“I love her voice,” Hunter noted. “[T]here’s something very childlike, and you just know it’s her straight away. You don’t forget that voice.”

Hunter also revealed that he’s now working on a third Defiance album.

“I never initiated this,” he said. “It just kind of just happened and it turned out great. So I’m going to write some more songs and we’ll see what happens again.”