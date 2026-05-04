‘American Idol’ Live Blog: Top 3 Reveal, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson Return (May 4, 2026)

Season 24 of American Idol is nearing the end. But first, we must find out who the finalists will be. Tonight’s episode will see the remaining contestants duke it out for the final three spots. And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, familiar faces and original judges Randy Jackson and Paul Abdul will be returning to the show to help mentor the singers. All this and more, starting at 8 PM EST.

You can keep up with all the viral moments and results with American Songwriter’s Season 24 Live Blog below.

Reminder: For the most up-to-date results, refresh the page.

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Ryan Seacrest Channels Braden Rumfelt

Before Rumfelt got feedback from the judges, Seacrest walked out on stage in a mostly unbuttoned silk shirt, delighting the crowd and confusing the panel. As for the judges, they seemed to agree that Rumfelt was on the right track.

Braden Rumfelt Is Ready to "Lose Control"

When Braden Rumfelt revealed he was going to sing Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” Jackson expressed concern over the bigness of the song, and encouraged him to get out of his head during the performance.

Chris Tungseth Gets Praise

After his performance, Abdul praised Tungseth’s “beautiful, tender ache” in his voice, and Underwood complimented his song choice.

Chris Tungseth Is Starstruck by Randy Jackson

When he arrived to meet Jackson, Chris Tungseth revealed that he was “starstruck” by Idol‘s original judge. When they began to work on Tungseth’s song of choice—Noah Kahan’s “Northern Attitude”—Jackson advised the singer to show how he relates to the song during his performance.

Keyla Richards Gets an Assist from 'DWTS'

Throughout her performance, Richardson was backed by Dancing With the Stars pros Jan Ravnik, Gleb Savchenko, Witney Carson, and Rylee Arnold. The judges were impressed with Richardson’s time on stage, with Richie declaring, “That’s the way to start a show!”

Keyla Richardson Meets With Randy Jackson

First up, Keyla Richardson met with OG Idol judge Jackson. He gave the singer some advice for her take on “River Deep – Mountain High,” before declaring, “This girl’s ready, y’all.”

Paula Abdul Is Here

As a guest judge, Abdul made her long-awaited return at the top of the show. She walked out on stage alongside the current judging panel, which is made up of Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood.

Voting Is Now Open

Host Ryan Seacrest revealed that voting is now open for the Semi-Finals. Tonight, America will vote to determine the Top 3 contestants, sending two hopefuls home.

It's Almost Time!