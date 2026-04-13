‘American Idol’ Live Blog: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Reveal (April 13, 2026)

It’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night on American Idol season 24. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2026 will be revealed while the top 11 contestants will take the stage, all starting tonight at 8 PM EST.

You can keep up with all the viral moments and results with American Songwriter’s Season 24 Live Blog below.

Reminder: For the most up-to-date results, refresh the page.

(Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

The Judges Are Daniel Stallworth Fans

Underwood called Stallworth’s performance “awesome,” Bryan encouraged him to keep being himself, and Richie said the contestant took Bon Jovi to church during his time on stage. You can vote for the singer on American Idol‘s website, by texting 4 to 21523, or on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Daniel Stallworth Takes on Bon Jovi

Daniel Stallworth decided to take a risk by performing Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” the very first rock song he’s ever performed. He struggled during rehearsals with Benatar and Giraldo, but they offered him great advice to get him ready for his live performance.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Rock the 'Idol' Stage

The pair absolutely rocked the stage as they performed a portion of “Heartbreaker,” her 1979 hit. They then transitioned to a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” before circling back to “Heartbreaker” as they audience cheered them on.

Brooks Impresses the Judges

Brooks Is Looking to Rebound

Last week, Brooks admitted that he got “nervous and anxious,” which led to a performance he wasn’t happy with. To rebound, Brooks decided to sing Jackson Brown’s “These Days,” a song he’s comfortable with. During rehearsals, Benatar praised him as a “sweet soul,” a sentiment with which her husband agreed.

Braden Rumfelt Gets the Judges Dancing

Idol‘s pinned posts on All three judges were dancing in their seats as Rumfelt performed the upbeat tune, and offered him a standing ovation when it was over. Bryan praised Rumfelt’s song choice and energy, Richie said the singer’s on the right road, and Underwood said he “came to play” after her criticism last week. You can vote for the singer on American Idol‘s website , by texting 9 to 21523, or on‘s pinned posts on Facebook Instagram , and TikTok

Braden Rumfelt Takes on Stevie Wonder

On the advice of his brother, Braden Rumfelt decided to forego a slow song in favor of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” a choice that Benatar and Giraldo fully supported.

The Judges Praise Rae

Idol‘s pinned posts on Underwood complimented Rae’s use of drama in her performance, Bryan called her time on stage “great,” and Richie complimented her ability to make the song her own. You can vote for the singer on American Idol‘s website , by texting 12 to 21523, or on‘s pinned posts on Facebook Instagram , and TikTok

Rae's Mom Meets Pat Benatar!

Before they got to mentoring Rae, Benatar and Giraldo agreed to FaceTime the singer’s mom, who’s one of their biggest fans. Then the pair advised Rae on how to improve her cover of Donna Summer’s “MacArthur Park,” and get her out of the bottom two, where she finished last week.

Disney Night Is Coming

Seacrest announced that next week, the Top 9 contestants will head to Disneyland for Disney Night. During the episode, the hopefuls will be mentored by former Idol winner Jennifer Hudson.

Chris Tungseth Had Fun

While Tungseth admitted that the performance was out of his comfort zone he said he had fun doing the song. You can vote for the singer on American Idol‘s website, by texting 17 to 21523, or on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Chris Tungseth Is First Up

Chris Tungseth, who was coming off a less than stellar performance last week, was thrilled to have mentors Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo help him prepare for his cover of Foreigner’s “Cold As Ice” for this week’s show. Afterwards, Richie gave Tungseth some performance advice, Underwood praised his song choice, and Bryan complimented his energy.

Billy Idol is a Hall of Famer!

Seacrest announced that Idol, along with his longtime collaborator Steve Stevens, is officially in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2026. The other inductees will be announced later in the show.

Ryan Seacrest Kicks Things Off

Underwood and Idol’s performance got fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on their feet. Afterwards, host Ryan Seacrest announced that voting was now open to determine the Top 9.

It's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night!