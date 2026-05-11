‘American Idol’ Finale Live Blog: Winner Reveal, Mötley Crüe Joins Carrie Underwood, and Clay Aiken Returns (May 11, 2026)

The season finale of American Idol season 24 is officially here. Finalists Hannah Harper, Keyla Richardson, and Jordan McCullough will compete in tonight’s live episode for the right to be named season 24 champion. If those stakes weren’t high enough to draw your interest, tonight’s show will also feature guest performances by Brad Paisley, Lee Ann Womack, Clay Aiken, and Mötley Crüe—amongst many others. Tonight’s episode will run for three hours, starting at 8 PM EST / 7 PM CST.

You can keep up with all the viral moments and results with American Songwriter’s Season 24 Live Blog below.

Reminder: For the most up-to-date results, refresh the page.

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Jordan McCullough Performs "If I Ain't Got You"

When Keys saw McCullough perform “If I Ain’t Got You,” she was immediately impressed. After helping him with his staging, Keys gave him advice on his staging and got him to choke up over the possibility of winning the show.

The Judges Express Their Pride

Underwood complimented Keys’ mentorship and Richardson’s song choice, while Bryan praised the contestant’s drive and Richie called her “a shining star.”

Keyla Richardson Does the "Unthinkable"

When she met with Keys, Richardson revealed that she’d be singing “Unthinkable,” a choice that delighted the mentor. Keys advised the hopeful to sing the song to herself during her time on stage.

The Judges Praise Hannah Harper

The judges praised Harper for how she transformed Keys’ song, as her family watched on with tears in their eyes.

Hannah Harper Takes on Alicia Keys

Mentor Alicia Keys was on hand as Harper prepared to deliver her take on “No One.” Harper chose the song in honor of her husband, who’s been supporting her throughout her Idol journey.

One Person Is Going Home Early

Host Ryan Seacrest revealed that, midway through the finale episode, the show will calculate the votes as they stand. The person in third place will be sent home, and voting will continue between the final two contestants.

The Finalists Team Up

After judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood made their entrance, the three finalists came out on stage. The trio teamed up to perform Underwood’s song, “The Champion.”

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