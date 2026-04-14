‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Battle of Champions Crowns Season Finale Winner (April 14, 2026)

Tonight is the night. After weeks of jaw-dropping performances, The Voice finale is here. Lucas West (Team Legend), Alexia Jayy (Team Adam), Mikenley Brown (Team Kelly), and Liv Ciara (Team Kelly) will battle it out to be crowned the new Voice champion. A semi-finals recap will air at 8 pm EST, followed by the finale, running from 9:00 pm EST to 11 pm EST.

You can keep up with all the viral moments and results with American Songwriter’s Live Blog of the Battle of Champions finale below.

Reminder: For the most up-to-date results, refresh the page.

(Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images)

Relive the Semi-Finals