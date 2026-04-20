‘American Idol’ Live Blog: Disney Night and Top 7 Reveal (April 20, 2026)

It’s Disney Night on American Idol season 24, starting at 8 PM EST. The top 9 contestants will take the stage, bringing your favorite Disney tracks to life. Two singers will see their American Idol dreams end tonight, as the top 7 will be revealed.

You can keep up with all the viral moments and results with American Songwriter’s Season 24 Live Blog below.

Reminder: For the most up-to-date results, refresh the page.

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Chris Tungseth Takes on "Let It Go"

During rehearsals, Chris Tungseth blew Hudson away with his country/rock take on Frozen‘s “Let It Go”—at least with his voice. His stage presence was a little lacking, though, and Hudson tried to advise him on improving in that area. According to Richie and Underwood, Tungseth nailed that aspect of his performance. Bryan, meanwhile, complimented Tungseth’s unexpected song choice. You can vote for Tungseth by texting 17 to 21523.

Taylor Swift Week Is Coming!

Next week, the Top 7 will perform Taylor Swift’s biggest hits from her many eras.

The Top 9 Take the Stage

The Top 9 took a break from competing against each to sing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” in honor of the upcoming Toy Story movie, which is due out June 19.

Hannah Harper Focuses on Choreography

After flubbing her choreography a few weeks again, Hannah Harper decided to put a focus on her on-stage movements as she sang “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog. Hudson advised the stay-at-home mom to imagine she was dancing with her kids during her time on stage. Harper heeded the words of wisdom and improved her choreography this time around. Bryan said Harper’s performance was one of his favorites of hers thus far, while Richie advised the singer to practice her movements in her heels. Underwood, meanwhile, said she got similar movement criticism during her Idol tenure and encouraged Harper to keep up the effort. You can vote for Harper by texting 8 to 21523.

For Even More 'American Idol'…

In between performances, Seacrest reminded fans that they can get even more American Idol on the show’s official podcast. This week, Lance Bass is stopping by the Danielle Fishel-hosted show.

Lucas Leon Puts Things Into Overdrive

Alongside his mom, Lucas Leon visited Radiator Springs in Disneyland to prepare to sing “Life Is a Highway” from Cars. During rehearsals, Hudson dubbed Leon “an old soul,” before challenging him to look out at the crowd as he performed. Leon was able to just that during his performance, with Hudson praising him for implementing all of her notes. The other judges agreed. Bryan said Leon was fun to watch, Richie expressed his want for even more attitude, and Underwood complimented the teen’s confidence. You can vote for Leon by texting 13 to 21523.

Braden Rumfelt Dedicates Performance to His Family

After enjoying Disneyland with his sister, Braden Rumfelt felt nerves as he started his mentorship with Jennifer Hudson. He pushed through, though, to perform a sweet rendition “Remember Me” from Coco in honor of his family. The judges complimented Rumfelt’s performance, with Underwood praising his ability to tell a story, Hudson calling him “a star,” Bryan looking ahead to his future success, and Richie pointing out his exceptional falsetto. You can vote for Rumfelt by texting 9 to 21523.

Daniel Stallworth Takes on 'Aladdin'

For the first performance of Disney Night, Daniel Stallworth performed “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. The judges gave Stallworth a standing ovation after his time on stage. Richie praised him as “natural” and “powerful,” Underwood said he “crushed it,” Hudson noted he “owned” it, and Bryan complimented his “charisma.” You can vote for Stallworth by texting 4 to 21523.

Voting Is Live

Viewers at home can vote for their favorite contestants on American Idol‘s website, by texting the corresponding number to 21523, or by commenting a singer’s name on Idol‘s pinned post on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Jennifer Hudson Is Back!

More than two decades after she entered into the spotlight by competing on American Idol, Jennifer Hudson returned to the show. Tonight, she’s taking on two roles—mentor and guest judge.

Carrie Underwood Is Belle

While Seacrest kept his Yoda costume on for the beginning of the show, the male judges changed out of their Star Wars looks in favor of suits. As for Underwood, she transformed into Princess Belle with the royal’s iconic yellow dress.

Disney Night Is Here