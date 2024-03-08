Sea Hear Now Festival 2024: How To Get Tickets

Sea Hear Now Festival 2024 has been the talk of the town, with its huge lineup of stars and the fact that it sold out within minutes on March 7. Luckily, all is not lost for fans who want to get in on the action. There are some other options for getting last-minute tickets to the fest. The highly-anticipate festival will feature stars like Noah Kahan, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, The Black Crowes, 311, The Revivalists, Norah Jones, Trey Anastasio Band, The Gaslight Anthem, and many more.

Sea Hear Now Festival 2024 will kick off on September 14 and come to a close on September 15 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

If you still want to attend Sea Hear Now, you’re in luck. Festivalgoers can sign up for the waitlist, where resold or canceled tickets become available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The waitlist can also be accessed through Ticketmaster.

Stubhub is another majorly useful resource for finding resell tickets. And there’s no need to worry about the potential for scams or fake tickets. Stubhub is backed by the FanProtect Program, so you don’t have to worry about a thing. Your purchases are 100% protected through the platform. Just keep in mind that tickets might be higher or lower in price compared to face value.

While Stubhub is handy for post-sold-out shows, there are only so many spots available. Get your tickets right now before they completely sell out!

September 14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Noah Kahan, The Black Crowes, 311, The Revivalists, and More

September 15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, The Gaslight Anthem, Trey Anastasio Band, Norah Jones, and More

Photo by Matthew Baker

