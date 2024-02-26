American Songwriter 2023 Song Contest Semi-Finalists Announced

American Songwriter is excited to announce the Official 2023 Song Contest Semi-Finalists. Congrats to all of these talented songwriters listed below.

In the coming weeks, we will be announcing the Official Finalists, the Top 25 Songs and the Overall Winners + Category Winners from the contest. Stay tuned for those announcements.

Please Note: Semi-Finalists are sorted alphabetically by Song Title.

“SONG TITLE” BY SONGWRITER(S)

“27” By Gabrielle Leigh Neeley

“Act Your Age” By Kayliann Lowe and Skylar Springer

“Ain’t My First Rodeo” By India Ramey

“Akimbo Boogie” By Jon Bindley

“Alexandria” By Ethan Spitalney, Dae Wylder

“Alice & I” By Jordan Johnson, Aditi Veena, Solomon Crook

“Alive” By Ceri Earle, Ava Paige

“All My Exes’ Moms” By Brooke Greenberg, Will Jay, Jxndren, De’La

“Angry Phase” By Madeline Harris, Dillon Raley

“Another Kind of Love” By Christopher Meek, Madilyn Paige, Aaron Kellim, Jay Denton, Ariel Lask

“Anybody Else” By Tiffany Johnson, Leighton Weber

“Arcadian” By Shane Anderson

“Back on the Road” By Billy Stonecipher

“Back To The Beginning” By Rachel Lieberman

“Bad For You” By Madeleine Anderson, Jeff Anderson, Karleen Watt

“Baseline” By Caroline Dare, Cam Becker, Anna Hamilton

“Be a Ghost” By Lila Holler

“Before I Do” By Tolan Shaw, Sean Trainor, Jake Ohlbaum

“Better Days” By Simon Burke

“Better off Blue” By Jesse Felder, Kris Crepeau, Braeden Berry

“Billy” By Daniel Herr

“Black Market Bubblegum” By Ilja Amnell, Mikko Ahokas, Oliver Henriksson, Mikael Tujula, Pekka Pirinen

“Blame Me” By Dakota Cohen

“Blind” By Alexis Cunningham

“Bloodstream” By Maura Streppa, Jesse Dozzi, Sadie Campbell

“Blue collar ain’t easy” By Todd Cochran

“Body” By Alex Smirneos, Sean Donehue

“Body Alarms” By Sara Snyder, Jake Bennett, Alex Venegas, Devesh Dayal

“bop it” By Shelby Benjamin

“Boulder” By Matt Jordan, Jarrett Hartness, Dustin Herring

“Bright” By Bryce Weston, Chris Schreck

“Bright Lights” By Kyle Costal

“Cardinal” By Audrey Broussard

“Changes” By Verlin Alsina

“Chicago” By Daphne Browdy, Megan Redmond, Dave Thomas Junior

“Coastline” By Mel Scheiber, blackbird.

“Cold Lady” By Shawn Fay, Anthony Zollo, Ryan Veneziale

“Come On Over” By Lindsay Shahzade

“Comeback Kid” By Joey Hendricks, Andy Albert, Zach Abend

“Confuse My Love” By Katie James, Gomey (Michael Gomes)

“Corner” By Michaela Stein

“Dancer” By Charlie Brennan, Delaney Ramsdell

“Dancing On Kelvin Way” By Alex Wayt

“DANDELION WINE” By Sandra DeVault

“Dating Isn’t Fun” By Sade Frame, Kayliann Lowe, Jordan Sapp

“Daughter’s Song/Father’s Song” By Miranda Archbold

“Dear World” By Savannah Brister, DJ Pruitt

“Dearly Loved” By Shaylee Simeone, Ethan Hulse, Luke Brown

“Déjate Caer” By Isis Cruz

“Didn’t Love Me” By Eliza Harrison Smith, Willow Zhu, Korie Burton Rott

“Don’t stop moving” By Dalton Day, Dylan Rourke, Joe Moralez

“Don’t you have to go?” By Jonny West

“down to size” By Andie Mechanic

“Drama” By Leshaun Nash

“Dream Street” By Ariana Gillis, David Gillis

“Drunk and Emotional” By Struan Shields, Bethia Ward, Morten Jepsen

“Drunk In Paris” By Connor Pledger

“Dugouts and Church Pews” By Andrea Brodeur, Carin Fradin

“Earhart” By David Platillero, Sophia James, Maddie Zahm

“Ego” By Ava Della Pietra

“everyday” By Noel Chambers, Ryce, Chevy

“Fairfield” By Ada Pasternak

“Feels Like” By Shaylee Simeone, Kenny Davis

“Fever” By Viktoria Reitan, Vincent Stefansson

“Fight for This” By Ryan Innes, Tim Myers

“FIRES” By Nat Littier

“Fixer Upper” By Taylor Vencill

“Flee Steppa” By Jamal Hall

“Flowers Can’t Fix” By Chancie Neal

“For Such A Time As This” By Amanda Nolan, Kayliann Lowe, Doug Lowe

“Free” By Tony Salomone

“Freedom Is My Anthem” By Jack Shocklee, Rebecca Shocklee

“Friend Like You” By Kolby Knickerbocker

“Gallery Wall” By Emma Seslowsky

“GAS MONEY” By Sandra DeVault, Jason Duke, James Donnelly

“Get it Going” By Tia P, John Buchanan

“Get Lost” By Lilly Hart

“Giddens – Dreaming’ Big” By Edgar Peters

“Glass Train” By April Mitchell and Jessica Gallo

“Glimmer Eyes” By Evan Crommett

“God of the Wilderness” By Shaylee Simeone

“God Who Sees Me” By Jon Myles, Amanda Hammett