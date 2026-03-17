Kid Rock Speaks Out After Conan O’Brien’s Oscars Joke About the Alternate Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kid Rock has something to say to Conan O’Brien. After the Oscars host mocked the Kid Rock-headlined alternate Super Bowl halftime show, the singer took to X to react to the barb.

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During his opening monologue at the Oscars, O’Brien joked, “I should warn you, tonight could get political. OK? And if that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. It’s at the Dave & Buster’s down the street. A lot of tickets for that.”

In his response tweet, Kid Rock wrote, “I love a good joke, even when I am the butt of it, unfortunately this was not a very good one.”

O’Brien’s joke came after many conservatives took issue with Bad Bunny being tapped to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

Petitions to oust the Puerto Rican superstar or replace him with George Strait fell on deaf ears. As such, Turning Point USA decided to put on a mid-Super Bowl show of their own.

Kid Rock headlined the “All-American Halftime Show,” which also featured performances by Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, and Brantley Gilbert.

Kid Rock Reacts to Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Performance

Following both halftime shows, Kid Rock gave his take on Bad Bunny’s performance, which notched 4.157 billion global views within 24 hours.

“I didn’t understand any of it. I saw there’s a lot of dancers and a lot of big to-do stuff,” the singer said on The Ingraham Angle. “He said he wanted to have a dance party. It looked like he had one.”

“Not my cup of tea, but I don’t fault that kid for doing the Super Bowl, getting in front of a global audience,” he added. “I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and Turning Point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch. Poor kid.”

Following the halftime controversy, Kid Rock is gearing up for his Freedom 250 Tour. In his Oscars tweet, Kid Rock promoted the upcoming trek.

“If you want to see a REAL good show this spring / summer that celebrates America and 250 years of Freedom – make sure you buy your tickets from (ugh) Ticketmaster for my Freedom 250 tour – The Road To Nashville,” he wrote. “There is a reason for this, TRUST ME!”

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