American Songwriter Judges Offer Insights Into Judging the 2023 July/August Lyric Contest Winners

In response to feedback from the American Songwriter Community, the esteemed contest judges were asked to share some insights into their winner selections. Read below for insights into how the panel of judges picked the winners for the July/August Lyric Contest.

1st Place – “Painting Pickets”

By Christine Merritt, Gregory Becker & Michelle Creber

Pam Sheyne: “Painting Pickets”: This song stood out to me not only for its title but also for its unique and interesting angle on the subject of prejudice. The writer combines imagery and emotion and as a human, you can’t help but connect to the character who is telling this story, of what she’s been carrying all these years and how she feels about it now. Great use of rhyme and alliteration, a story well told!

Sharon Vaughn: “Painting Pickets”: Very touching, very human… coming at this subject from a personal left field. Love the subtle and emotional approach.

Judy Stakee: “Painting Pickets”:

Great writing… I think this story is beautifully written. I loved that not until the very last line of the chorus did we find out what Mama had done. And am impressed with the perspective and loved the lines:

The wall inside his Daddy wants to soften

And welcome home the son he thought lost

He sat on the front porch all night watching

He wouldn’t help but didn’t tell her to stop

Sarah Siskind: “Painting Pickets”: Really great imagery painting white fences of different colors. Great underlying sub-plot of family healing and how it all fits together with the “supposed normalcy” of a house with a white picket fence.

Adam James: “Painting Pickets”: Brilliant story that isn’t over-told…a redemptive story about modern love. I love it and wish I’d written it!

2nd Place – “Wave Goodbye To The Clown”

By Ben Diamond

Pam Sheyne: Wave Goodbye to the Clown; I love how visual this song is but also how heartfelt and emotional it is at the same time. The writer’s use of repetition and rhyme is superb and it has a nice balance of imagery, emotion, and detail. This song not only reads well but also sings well with an effortless and natural rhythm and feel. Well done!

3rd Place – “Damn Those That Damn Us”

By William Simons





Judy Stakee: “Damn Those Who Damn Us”: What a smart and clever perspective. Reads like a great poem, would be interesting to hear the music set to it. I also like the fact it’s not a love song.

How would a poet ever compose

Anything other than pedestrian prose

