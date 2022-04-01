American Songwriter’s Staff Predictions for the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are finally here.

After a postponement in January due to an upswing in Omicron cases, The Recording Academy rescheduled the award ceremony for Sunday, April 3. The ceremony will be broadcasted from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT.

In celebration of the event, American Songwriter’s staff put our heads together to predict the winners of a just few categories. For the categories of General Field, Pop, Rock, Alternative, R&B, Rap, Country, and American Roots Music we chose one or two nominations that we think have a good shot at taking home the Grammy.

Read below for a few of our predictions, and see if you agree.

General Field

Record of the Year

I Still Have Faith in You, ABBA

Freedom, Jon Batiste

I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Right on Time, Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat feat. SZA

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo

Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic

American Songwriter Picks: (Split) Rodrigo’s “drivers license” or Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West



American Songwriter Picks: Eilish’s Happier Than Ever

Song of the Year

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Fight for You,” H.E.R.

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic



American Songwriter Picks: Rodrigo’s “drivers license”

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie



American Songwriter Picks: Olivia Rodrigo

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“positions,” Ariana Grande

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo



American Songwriter Picks: (Split) Carlile’s “Right on Time” or Rodrigo’s “drivers license”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter,” BTS

“Higher Power,” Coldplay

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA



American Songwriter Picks: Gaga and Bennett’s “I Get a Kick Out of You”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo



American Songwriter Picks: Eilish’s Happier Than Ever

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi

That’s Life, Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton



American Songwriter Picks: Gaga and Bennett’s Love for Sale

Rock

Best Rock Performance

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell

“Ohms,” Deftones

“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters



American Songwriter Picks: Foo Fighters’ “Making a Fire”

Best Rock Song

“Waiting on a War,” Foo Fighters

“The Bandit,” Kings of Leon

“Distance,” Mammoth WVH

“Find My Way,” Paul McCartney

“All My Favorite Songs,” Weezer



American Songwriter Picks: Foo Fighters’ “Waiting on a War”

Best Rock Album

Power Up, AC/DC

Capitol Cuts — Live from Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters

McCartney III, Paul McCartney



American Songwriter Picks: Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight

Alternative

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent



American Songwriter Picks: (Split) Fleet Foxes’ Shore or Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

R&B

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Giveon and Daniel Caesar

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan



American Songwriter Picks: Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You,” Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me,” BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, and Kenyon Dixon feat. Charlie Bereal

“Born Again,” Leon Bridges feat. Robert Glasper

“Fight for You,” H.E.R.

“How Much Can a Heart Take,” Lucky Daye feat. Yebba



American Songwriter Picks: Jon Batiste’s “I Need You”

Best R&B Song

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Days,” SZA



American Songwriter Picks: H.E.R.’s “Damage”

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something to Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego



American Songwriter Picks: (Split) Lucky Daye’s Table for Two or Dinner Party: Dessert

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra

We Are, Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan



American Songwriter Picks: (Split ) Jon Batiste’s We Are or H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind

Rap

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“My Life,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray

“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion



American Songwriter Picks: Megan The Stallion’s “Thot Shit”

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season, J. Cole

King’s Disease II, Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Donda, Kanye West



American Songwriter Picks: Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Pride Is the Devil,” J. Cole feat. Lil Baby

“Need to Know,” Doja Cat

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

“WusYaName,” Tyler, the Creator feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane,” Kanye West feat. the Weeknd and Lil Baby



American Songwriter Picks: Kanye West’s “Hurricane”

Best Rap Song

“My Life,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray

“Bath Salts,” DMX feat. Jay-Z and Nas

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

“Jail,” Kanye West feat. Jay-Z



American Songwriter Picks: DMX’s “Bath Salts”

Country

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton



American Songwriter Picks: Mickey Guyton’s “Remember Her Name”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert



American Songwriter Picks: Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You”

Best Country Song

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett

“Cold,” Chris Stapleton



American Songwriter Picks: Guyton’s “Remember Her Name”

Best Country Album

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne.

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton.

The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall.

The Ballad of Dood and Juanita – Sturgill Simpson.

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

American Songwriter picks: Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over

Best American Roots Performance

Cry, Jon Batiste

Love And Regret, Billy Strings

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free, The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

Same Devil, Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

Nightflyer, Allison Russell



American Songwriter Picks: Brand Clark feat. Brandi Carlile’s Same Devil

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

“Bored,” Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewellzz

“Call Me A Fool,” Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell



American Songwriter Picks: Yola’s “Diamond Studded Shoes”

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons, Los Lobos

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand For Myself, Yola



American Songwriter Picks: Allison Russell’s Outside Child

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal, Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent



American Songwriter Picks: Billy Strings’ Renewal

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years Of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler

I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis

Take Me Back, Kim Wilson



American Songwriter Picks: Blues Traveler’s Traveler’s Blues

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream, The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up, Steve Cropper

662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram



American Songwriter Picks: Joe Bonamassa’s Royal Tea

Best Folk Album

One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History, Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham

They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz



American Songwriter Picks: Rhiannon Giddens’ They’re Calling Me Home

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live In New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People, Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco

Kau Ka Pe’a, Kalani Pe’a



American Songwriter Picks: Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock And Soul’s Live In New Orleans!

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Photo Credit: Don Emmert/Getty Images