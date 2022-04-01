American Songwriter’s Staff Predictions for the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are finally here.
After a postponement in January due to an upswing in Omicron cases, The Recording Academy rescheduled the award ceremony for Sunday, April 3. The ceremony will be broadcasted from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT.
In celebration of the event, American Songwriter’s staff put our heads together to predict the winners of a just few categories. For the categories of General Field, Pop, Rock, Alternative, R&B, Rap, Country, and American Roots Music we chose one or two nominations that we think have a good shot at taking home the Grammy.
Read below for a few of our predictions, and see if you agree.
General Field
Record of the Year
I Still Have Faith in You, ABBA
Freedom, Jon Batiste
I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Right on Time, Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More, Doja Cat feat. SZA
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic
American Songwriter Picks: (Split) Rodrigo’s “drivers license” or Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”
Album of the Year
We Are, Jon Batiste
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Montero, Lil Nas X
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
evermore, Taylor Swift
Donda, Kanye West
American Songwriter Picks: Eilish’s Happier Than Ever
Song of the Year
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Fight for You,” H.E.R.
“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
American Songwriter Picks: Rodrigo’s “drivers license”
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
American Songwriter Picks: Olivia Rodrigo
Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Anyone,” Justin Bieber
“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“positions,” Ariana Grande
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
American Songwriter Picks: (Split) Carlile’s “Right on Time” or Rodrigo’s “drivers license”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
“Butter,” BTS
“Higher Power,” Coldplay
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
American Songwriter Picks: Gaga and Bennett’s “I Get a Kick Out of You”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
positions, Ariana Grande
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
American Songwriter Picks: Eilish’s Happier Than Ever
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi
That’s Life, Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton
American Songwriter Picks: Gaga and Bennett’s Love for Sale
Rock
Best Rock Performance
“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC
“Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas
“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell
“Ohms,” Deftones
“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters
American Songwriter Picks: Foo Fighters’ “Making a Fire”
Best Rock Song
“Waiting on a War,” Foo Fighters
“The Bandit,” Kings of Leon
“Distance,” Mammoth WVH
“Find My Way,” Paul McCartney
“All My Favorite Songs,” Weezer
American Songwriter Picks: Foo Fighters’ “Waiting on a War”
Best Rock Album
Power Up, AC/DC
Capitol Cuts — Live from Studio A, Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, Chris Cornell
Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
McCartney III, Paul McCartney
American Songwriter Picks: Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight
Alternative
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore, Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey
Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent
American Songwriter Picks: (Split) Fleet Foxes’ Shore or Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
R&B
Best R&B Performance
“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Giveon and Daniel Caesar
“Damage,” H.E.R.
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
American Songwriter Picks: Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“I Need You,” Jon Batiste
“Bring It on Home to Me,” BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, and Kenyon Dixon feat. Charlie Bereal
“Born Again,” Leon Bridges feat. Robert Glasper
“Fight for You,” H.E.R.
“How Much Can a Heart Take,” Lucky Daye feat. Yebba
American Songwriter Picks: Jon Batiste’s “I Need You”
Best R&B Song
“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon
“Damage,” H.E.R.
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Good Days,” SZA
American Songwriter Picks: H.E.R.’s “Damage”
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light, Eric Bellinger
Something to Say, Cory Henry
Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote
Table for Two, Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego
American Songwriter Picks: (Split) Lucky Daye’s Table for Two or Dinner Party: Dessert
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra
We Are, Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
American Songwriter Picks: (Split ) Jon Batiste’s We Are or H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind
Rap
Best Rap Performance
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Up,” Cardi B
“My Life,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion
American Songwriter Picks: Megan The Stallion’s “Thot Shit”
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season, J. Cole
King’s Disease II, Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
Donda, Kanye West
American Songwriter Picks: Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Pride Is the Devil,” J. Cole feat. Lil Baby
“Need to Know,” Doja Cat
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
“WusYaName,” Tyler, the Creator feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
“Hurricane,” Kanye West feat. the Weeknd and Lil Baby
American Songwriter Picks: Kanye West’s “Hurricane”
Best Rap Song
“My Life,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
“Bath Salts,” DMX feat. Jay-Z and Nas
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Jail,” Kanye West feat. Jay-Z
American Songwriter Picks: DMX’s “Bath Salts”
Country
Best Country Solo Performance
“Forever After All,” Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
American Songwriter Picks: Mickey Guyton’s “Remember Her Name”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert
American Songwriter Picks: Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You”
Best Country Song
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett
“Cold,” Chris Stapleton
American Songwriter Picks: Guyton’s “Remember Her Name”
Best Country Album
Skeletons – Brothers Osborne.
Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton.
The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall.
The Ballad of Dood and Juanita – Sturgill Simpson.
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
American Songwriter picks: Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over
Best American Roots Performance
Cry, Jon Batiste
Love And Regret, Billy Strings
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free, The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
Same Devil, Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
Nightflyer, Allison Russell
American Songwriter Picks: Brand Clark feat. Brandi Carlile’s Same Devil
Best American Roots Song
“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
“Bored,” Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewellzz
“Call Me A Fool,” Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas
“Cry,” Jon Batiste
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola
“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell
American Songwriter Picks: Yola’s “Diamond Studded Shoes”
Best Americana Album
Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons, Los Lobos
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Stand For Myself, Yola
American Songwriter Picks: Allison Russell’s Outside Child
Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal, Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck
A Tribute To Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent
American Songwriter Picks: Billy Strings’ Renewal
Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years Of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler
I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
Take Me Back, Kim Wilson
American Songwriter Picks: Blues Traveler’s Traveler’s Blues
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta Kream, The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
American Songwriter Picks: Joe Bonamassa’s Royal Tea
Best Folk Album
One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History, Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz
American Songwriter Picks: Rhiannon Giddens’ They’re Calling Me Home
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live In New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People, Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco
Kau Ka Pe’a, Kalani Pe’a
American Songwriter Picks: Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock And Soul’s Live In New Orleans!
