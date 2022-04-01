American Songwriter’s Staff Predictions for the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are finally here.

After a postponement in January due to an upswing in Omicron cases, The Recording Academy rescheduled the award ceremony for Sunday, April 3. The ceremony will be broadcasted from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT.

In celebration of the event, American Songwriter’s staff put our heads together to predict the winners of a just few categories. For the categories of General Field, Pop, Rock, Alternative, R&B, Rap, Country, and American Roots Music we chose one or two nominations that we think have a good shot at taking home the Grammy.

Read below for a few of our predictions, and see if you agree.

General Field

Record of the Year

I Still Have Faith in You, ABBA
Freedom, Jon Batiste
I Get a Kick Out of You, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Peaches, Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Right on Time, Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More, Doja Cat feat. SZA
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic

American Songwriter Picks: (Split) Rodrigo’sdrivers license” or Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Montero, Lil Nas X
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
evermore, Taylor Swift
Donda, Kanye West

American Songwriter Picks: Eilish’s Happier Than Ever

Song of the Year

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Fight for You,” H.E.R.
“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

American Songwriter Picks: Rodrigo’s “drivers license”

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie

American Songwriter Picks: Olivia Rodrigo

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber
“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“positions,” Ariana Grande
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

American Songwriter Picks: (Split) Carlile’s “Right on Time” or Rodrigo’s “drivers license”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
“Butter,” BTS
“Higher Power,” Coldplay
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA


American Songwriter Picks: Gaga and Bennett’s “I Get a Kick Out of You”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
positions, Ariana Grande
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo


American Songwriter Picks: Eilish’s Happier Than Ever

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi
That’s Life, Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton


American Songwriter Picks: Gaga and Bennett’s Love for Sale

Rock

Best Rock Performance

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC
“Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas
“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell
“Ohms,” Deftones
“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters


American Songwriter Picks: Foo Fighters’ “Making a Fire”

Best Rock Song

“Waiting on a War,” Foo Fighters
“The Bandit,” Kings of Leon
“Distance,” Mammoth WVH
“Find My Way,” Paul McCartney
“All My Favorite Songs,” Weezer


American Songwriter Picks: Foo Fighters’ “Waiting on a War”

Best Rock Album

Power Up, AC/DC
Capitol Cuts — Live from Studio A, Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, Chris Cornell
Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
McCartney III, Paul McCartney


American Songwriter Picks: Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight

Alternative

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore, Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey
Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent


American Songwriter Picks: (Split) Fleet Foxes’ Shore or Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

R&B

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Giveon and Daniel Caesar
“Damage,” H.E.R.
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan


American Songwriter Picks: Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You,” Jon Batiste
“Bring It on Home to Me,” BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, and Kenyon Dixon feat. Charlie Bereal
“Born Again,” Leon Bridges feat. Robert Glasper
“Fight for You,” H.E.R.
“How Much Can a Heart Take,” Lucky Daye feat. Yebba


American Songwriter Picks: Jon Batiste’s “I Need You”

Best R&B Song

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon
“Damage,” H.E.R.
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Good Days,” SZA


American Songwriter Picks: H.E.R.’s “Damage”

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light, Eric Bellinger
Something to Say, Cory Henry
Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote
Table for Two, Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego


American Songwriter Picks: (Split) Lucky Daye’s Table for Two or Dinner Party: Dessert

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra
We Are, Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

American Songwriter Picks: (Split ) Jon Batiste’s We Are or H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind

Rap

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Up,” Cardi B
“My Life,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion


American Songwriter Picks: Megan The Stallion’s “Thot Shit”

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season, J. Cole
King’s Disease II, Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
Donda, Kanye West

American Songwriter Picks: Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Pride Is the Devil,” J. Cole feat. Lil Baby
“Need to Know,” Doja Cat
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
“WusYaName,” Tyler, the Creator feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
“Hurricane,” Kanye West feat. the Weeknd and Lil Baby

American Songwriter Picks: Kanye West’s “Hurricane”

Best Rap Song

“My Life,” J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
“Bath Salts,” DMX feat. Jay-Z and Nas
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Jail,” Kanye West feat. Jay-Z

American Songwriter Picks: DMX’s “Bath Salts”

Country

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

American Songwriter Picks: Mickey Guyton’s “Remember Her Name”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

American Songwriter Picks: Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You”

Best Country Song

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris
“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves
“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett
“Cold,” Chris Stapleton

American Songwriter Picks: Guyton’s “Remember Her Name”

Best Country Album

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne.
Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton.
The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall.
The Ballad of Dood and Juanita – Sturgill Simpson.
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

American Songwriter picks: Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over

Best American Roots Performance

Cry, Jon Batiste
Love And Regret, Billy Strings
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free, The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
Same Devil, Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
Nightflyer, Allison Russell


American Songwriter Picks: Brand Clark feat. Brandi Carlile’s Same Devil

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
“Bored,” Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewellzz
“Call Me A Fool,” Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas
“Cry,” Jon Batiste
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola
“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

American Songwriter Picks: Yola’s “Diamond Studded Shoes”

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons, Los Lobos
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Stand For Myself, Yola

American Songwriter Picks: Allison Russell’s Outside Child

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal, Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck
A Tribute To Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent

American Songwriter Picks: Billy Strings’ Renewal

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years Of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler
I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
Take Me Back, Kim Wilson

American Songwriter Picks: Blues Traveler’s Traveler’s Blues

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream, The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
662, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

American Songwriter Picks: Joe Bonamassa’s Royal Tea

Best Folk Album

One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History, Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz

American Songwriter Picks: Rhiannon Giddens’ They’re Calling Me Home

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live In New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People, Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco
Kau Ka Pe’a, Kalani Pe’a

American Songwriter Picks: Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock And Soul’s Live In New Orleans!

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Photo Credit: Don Emmert/Getty Images

