The Grammy Awards Announce New Location, Date for 2022 Show

We’re not in Kansas—er, Los Angeles—anymore.

That’s right, after an indefinite postponement, the Grammy Awards have announced a new location, city, and date for the upcoming 2022 ceremony.

The Recording Academy took to social media to make the announcement, writing to their millions of followers on Tuesday (January 18) via Twitter, “The 64th #GRAMMYs have been rescheduled and will now be broadcast live from the @MGMGrand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 on @CBS!”

Originally, the show had been planned for January 31 but given the upswing in COVID-19 cases with the latest Omicron variant, the Recording Academy postponed the program. But now it’s back on.

And with the news of the new date of April 3, the CMT Music Awards (country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show), which were scheduled for April 3, have announced they will move to a future date in April that’s as of now yet to be determined. (When that announcement comes, we will alert our readers) The CMT Music Awards will also air on CBS and Paramount+ live.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Recording Academy’s CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., said the organization is looking forward to holding the show in a new city—Las Vegas.

“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” said Mason Jr. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission.”

Mason said there will soon be an announcement regarding other high-profile Grammy-sponsored events, including MusiCares’ Person of the Year gala (which will honor Joni Mitchell) and veteran record executive Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party.

The awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah of The Daily Show, will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ live.

Photo courtesy of The Recording Academy