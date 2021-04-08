AMA’s 21st Annual Americanafest Returns to Nashville September 22-25

Following last year’s cancellation due to the global pandemic, music fans and industry professionals alike have been looking forward to the return of The Americana Music Association’s 21st annual festival and conference event, which is now slated for September 22-25.

In multiple premier venues throughout Nashville, Americanafest 2021 will feature hundreds of music discovery showcases as well as numerous top-tier industry panels and vibrant special events over four days.

“We’re beyond elated to once again be able to celebrate with our incredible community in Music City,” said Jed Hilly, executive director of the Americana Music Association. “As we prioritize having a safe and positive event for everyone involved, we’re looking forward to bringing back exciting music discovery, industry insight and plenty of networking opportunities that our attendees have come to enjoy over the last two decades.”

This year’s festival and conference event will be structured a bit differently than in years past. Taking place over four days on Wednesday through Saturday, three days of music business panels as part of the first-rate conference at The Westin Nashville begin Wednesday. Lively parties will kick off the multi-day jubilee on Wednesday night. Music discovery sessions will run Thursday through Saturday evening. Many daytime special events hosted by friends and supporters of Americanafest will continue throughout the week.

The Americana Music Association’s critically acclaimed Americana Honors & Awards ceremony will once again serve as the hallmark event of the week, celebrating the roots music community’s brightest musicians on the evening of Wednesday, September 22 at the historic Ryman Auditorium. Tickets for the show will be on sale at a later date.

At this time, in accordance with current Metro Nashville and recommended CDC guidelines, the event’s organizers are releasing a limited amount of passes for sale to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of attendees. In addition to local and national safety guidelines, they will also be following each respective venue’s COVID-19 safety protocol for the week of Americanafest. The Americana Music Association will continue to monitor the situation as the event date approaches.

Artists interested in showcasing at this year’s festival can find out more information on how to apply here now through April 30. The first programming announcement for AMERICANAFEST 2021 will be revealed in late summer.

A limited amount of passes are now on sale here, including Conference + Festival Passes and Festival Passes. More information on each pass including pricing can be found on the website.