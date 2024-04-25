Cold War Kids Extend 20th Anniversary Tour: How To Get Tickets

Cold War Kids kicked off and completed their 20th-anniversary tour earlier this year, but it looks like the band is already launching a second leg of the tour across the US. If you missed them earlier this year, you’re in luck!
Videos by American Songwriter
“We had so much fun earlier this year and can’t wait to get back out there with you all again,” the band said in an Instagram announcement. The second leg of the tour will hit states like Colorado, Tennessee, North Carolina, and more. Indie rock band Husbands will support the band for all tour dates.
The Cold War Kids 2024 Tour will begin on October 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada at House of Blues. Unless additional dates are added, the tour should end on November 16 in Santa Ana, California at The Observatory.
Fans can check out a few different presale events, including one for VIP perks, over at Ticketmaster. The presale events will end today, April 25, shortly before midnight.
Public on-sale for this tour will start on April 26 at 10:00 am local on Ticketmaster. If your tour date sells out faster than you anticipated, you can always pop over to Stubhub to see if any tickets are lingering there. Stubhub usually has some inventory of tickets to sold-out shows, and the FanProtect Program ensures your purchase is legit. It’s worth taking a look!
Get your tickets ASAP to see Cold War Kids live this year!
Cold War Kids 2024 Tour Dates (NEW!)
October 16 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
October 18 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
October 19 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s
October 21 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral Theater
October 22 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
October 24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
October 25 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex
October 26 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall – MainStage
October 28 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
October 30 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
October 31 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
November 1 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
November 2 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
November 4 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall
November 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
November 7 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre
November 8 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
November 9 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
November 11 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
November 12 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
November 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly
November 15 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre
November 16 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
Photo courtesy of Cold War Kids via their official Facebook page
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.