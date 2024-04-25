Cold War Kids Extend 20th Anniversary Tour: How To Get Tickets

Cold War Kids kicked off and completed their 20th-anniversary tour earlier this year, but it looks like the band is already launching a second leg of the tour across the US. If you missed them earlier this year, you’re in luck!

“We had so much fun earlier this year and can’t wait to get back out there with you all again,” the band said in an Instagram announcement. The second leg of the tour will hit states like Colorado, Tennessee, North Carolina, and more. Indie rock band Husbands will support the band for all tour dates.

The Cold War Kids 2024 Tour will begin on October 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada at House of Blues. Unless additional dates are added, the tour should end on November 16 in Santa Ana, California at The Observatory.

Fans can check out a few different presale events, including one for VIP perks, over at Ticketmaster. The presale events will end today, April 25, shortly before midnight.

Public on-sale for this tour will start on April 26 at 10:00 am local on Ticketmaster. If your tour date sells out faster than you anticipated, you can always pop over to Stubhub to see if any tickets are lingering there. Stubhub usually has some inventory of tickets to sold-out shows, and the FanProtect Program ensures your purchase is legit. It’s worth taking a look!

Get your tickets ASAP to see Cold War Kids live this year!

October 16 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

October 18 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

October 19 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

October 21 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral Theater

October 22 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

October 24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

October 25 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex

October 26 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall – MainStage

October 28 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

October 30 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

October 31 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

November 1 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

November 2 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

November 4 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

November 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

November 7 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

November 8 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

November 9 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

November 11 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

November 12 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

November 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly

November 15 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre

November 16 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

