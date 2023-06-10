New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Cold War Kids, Sofía Valdés, Portugal. The Man and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 13 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 13 songs for you today.

1. Beverly Glenn-Copeland

The acclaimed and recently re-discovered artist, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, shared a new single, “Harbour (Song For Elizabeth),” which comes ahead of the new LP, The Ones Ahead, out July 28. The song is for his wife, Elizabeth.

2. Sofía Valdés

The burgeoning music star Sofía Valdés released her newest single, “Midnight Freak-Out.” The new single comes ahead of a new EP, which is set to drop sometime this summer. The record is produced by Michael Uzowuru.

3. Cold War Kids

Outstanding rock band Cold War Kids released an energetic, shoulder-shaking new single, “Double Life,” ahead of the band’s upcoming summer tour with Tears for Fears. Check out an early hit of the summer below.

4. Jessie Murph featuring Maren Morris

The two singers released a collaborative single, “Texas.” The moving, part-pop, part-acoustic country track compels and connects. Check out the new amorous offering from Murph and Morris below.

5. FRONT PAGE featuring Bart Oatmeal

Jesse Schwarz (aka FRONT PAGE) teamed up with former NBA star Baron Davis (aka Bart Oatmeal) for the lively track “THROUGH THE ROOF.” FRONT PAGE, the entrepreneur and artist, shows a knack for world play and joy with the genre as Davis brings his signature swagger.

6. Rob Moose featuring Bon Iver

Musician Rob Moose teamed up with the stirring singer Bon Iver for this new single, “Marvel Room.” The two are deeply connected as artists, as Iver said in a press statement, “Rob changed my life; I had never played with someone on his level. When we started working together on arrangements, my own mind and creativity blossomed and I started seeing further into the universe of what was possible musically.”

7. Portugal. The Man

The multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning Pacific Northwest-based rock band Portugal. The Man released its latest single “Plastic Island.” The standout song comes ahead of the group’s forthcoming album, Chris Black Changed My Life, out June 23.

8. Macklemore featuring Armani White, Collett

Macklemore, a recent American Songwriter cover artist, released a remix of one of his most popular songs from his latest LP, Ben. The new remix for “No Bad Days,” features Armani White and Collett and is a bright, fun song for the summer.

9. Windser

Speaking of Macklemore, his recent collaborator, Windser, released a new single on his own. Windser dropped the new song “Get Lost,” and fans can check out the dreamy new track below.

10. Greta Van Fleet

The dynamic Michigan-born family band released its latest single, “Farewell For Now,” which comes ahead of the group’s new LP, Starcatcher, out on July 21. Check out the stunning new work from the powerful band below.

11. Idina Menzel

The star of stage and screen and the voice known for work in Wicked and Frozen, Idina Menzel released her newest single, “Dramatic,” from her forthcoming new dance album, Drama Queen. That new album is out on August 18. Check out the enlivening new offering below.

12. Debbie Gibson

Speaking of energizing pop stars, Debbie Gibson released her latest music video this week for the bop, “Love Don’t Care.” The song comes from Gibson’s recent studio LP, The Body Remembers. Check out the disco-inspired offering below.

13. Ben Howard

Acclaimed songwriter Ben Howard shared his latest single, “Life In The Time.” The new song comes ahead of Howard’s forthcoming record, Is It? out June 16. Howard also recently announced a new tour, kicking off June 15 in Ireland. See the full dates here and the new single below.

Photo by Sophia Liv Maguire / Warner Records