Gayle Avoids Going to College to Go on International Tour

Forget college, Gayle is going on tour.

The 18-year-old “abcdefu” singer recognizes that most folks her age would be preparing to go to college at this point in time. Fortunately, though, Gayle isn’t like most 18-year-olds. Instead, the alternative rocker just announced the dates for her Avoiding College Tour. This tour will largely support the singer’s debut EP, a study of the human experience volume one, which was released earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, Gayle wrote, “Didn’t want to go to college so I decided to tour and bring some of my favorite artist[s] with me!!!” (stylized in all capitals).

Gayle will kick off her tour at Lollapalooza and wrap things up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Read below for a full list of Gayle’s Avoiding College Tour dates. You can check out tickets HERE.

Gayle’s Avoiding College Tour Dates

July 30 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Aug. 17 – St. Pölten, Austria @ FM4 Frequency

Aug. 20 – Kiewit-Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop

Aug. 21 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival

Aug. 26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

Aug. 28 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

Sept. 22-25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Concord, NC @ Breakaway

Oct. 7 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

Oct. 9 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room

Oct. 13 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Oct. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

Oct. 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Pride

Oct. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

Oct. 21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Oct. 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Nuemos

Oct. 27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Oct. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Nov. 1 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Nov. 2 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Nov. 3 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Nov. 5 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Nov. 7 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

Nov. 10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

Nov. 11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Photo by Acacia Evans