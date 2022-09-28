Jimmy Buffett Postpones 2022 Tour Dates After Hospitalization

Jimmy Buffett has postponed his remaining 2022 tour dates in order to recover from unspecified medical issues. The Life on the Flip Side – Redux tour was originally slated to last until the end of October.

According to an announcement on Buffett’s Instagram, “Due to health issues and a brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year. On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

Among the rescheduled dates are two nights at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and a night at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. Both of those shows will be rescheduled for 2023. Find the new dates below.

Two shows were unable to be rescheduled – Salt Lake City and Nampa – and were forced to be canceled entirely.

The statement closed out with, “We appreciated your understanding. Fans with tickets to the rescheduled dates are encouraged to hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled shows in 2023. For refund information for the MGM Grand Garden Arena shows, please refer to JimmyBuffet.com. For canceled shows, your tickets will be refunded.”

The tour saw Buffett ending a 14-month hiatus due to the pandemic and was set to promote his 2020 album of the same name. The LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Buffett’s last show of the year was on Aug. 13 in Mansfield, Mass.

Rescheduled and Cancelled Jimmy Buffett Tour Dates

10/8 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV – rescheduled for 3/4/23

10/15 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV – rescheduled for 3/11/23

10/22 Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA – rescheduled dates TBD

10/10 Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT – canceled

10/12 For Idaho Center, Nampa, ID — canceled

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage