LeAnn Rimes Releases Gripping New Music Video for ‘spaceship’

LeAnn Rimes’ “spaceship” was written in the early days of lockdown. Asking for an escape from the craziness, from the uncertainty, from the human experience, it is a song full of loneliness, confusion, and frustration as the singer calls to the cosmos Hey God, why don’t you take me home?

From the singer-songwriter’s newly dropped album, god’s work, the tune is a gripping one, and now with an official music video in accompaniment, it is even more so.

“spaceship” is cathartic as Rimes taps into a full range of emotions that are unmistakable in the music video. “The vulnerability that’s seen in the video really speaks to my own emotional connection with the song and the intention in which it was written,” Rimes said. “When we were writing and working on the track, we were still in the midst of COVID and the feelings of isolation and despair were everywhere around us. While reflecting, I realized that there’s a lot of hope that comes from letting it all out and expressing these harder emotions. I think the song gives everyone permission to take time and really just have a moment of having it out with God, so we can move past it and get back to living life.”

The intimate footage was filmed by her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, on his iPhone. “We were on our way back from Mammoth when I said we should stop in Alabama Hills to scout a possible location,” Cibrian explained of the video, which was spontaneously shot in four takes, under 30 minutes while they were on an RV trip throughout California. “Once we got there and found a spot, the sun was setting and there was something magical at that exact moment. We knew we needed to capture something then. It was intimate, emotional, and powerful. We only did four takes, which were a mix of sunset and sunrise to capture both sets of light. It all came together beautifully.”

See the powerful moment they captured in the video below.

The singer recently announced a 5-city, 6-day tour that kicks off the month of December. “Joy: The Holiday Tour” will feature festive songs alongside Rimes’ greatest hits with some new releases mixed in.

“Joy: The Holiday Tour” Dates:



Friday, Dec. 2 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort Casino



Friday, Dec. 9 – Riverside, IA – Riverside Casino and Golf Resort



Saturday, Dec. 10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium



Friday, Dec. 16 – Lincoln City, OR – Chinook Winds Casino Showroom



Saturday, Dec. 17 – Lincoln City, OR – Chinook Winds Casino Showroom



Sunday, Dec. 18 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort and Casino

Photo: Norman Seeff / Sunshine Sachs