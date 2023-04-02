Kelly Clarkson Covers Lenny Kravitz and More on Latest “Kellyoke”

It was a jam-packed week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, with Clarkson offering her signature “Kellyoke” performances and bringing on big-name guests, including Kevin Bacon.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Let’s dive into each segment here below.

On Monday (March 27), Clarkson performed a rendition of the emotional track, “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over,” by iconic rocker Lenny Kravitz. Clarkson gave the song her signature powerful pipes and soared on the hopeful-yet-melancholy number.

Continuing the week, on Tuesday, Clarkson performed a cover of the swelling hit single, “(I Just) Died In Your Arms,” by Cutting Crew. It’s a song that has been on a million mixtapes and romantic playlists, but Clarkson gave the song some extra energy and care. Singing over a driving beat, Clarkson made the song her own, which she is apt to do during her regular Kellyoke series.

On Wednesday, wearing a glorious white outfit, Clarkson performed “Salt Water” by María Isabel. Bringing a bilingual flare to her song series, Clarkson sang in Spanish and English to raise eyebrows and perk ears with this offering.

On Thursday, Clarkson sang the irreverent revenge song “abcdefu” by Gayle. With singing prowess and attitude to power a small town, Clarkson belted out this humorous and passionate track.

But never one to save the spotlight all herself, Clarkson brought in several guest performers, from actor-singers like Jeff Goldblum and Kevin Bacon to artist Mike Towers. Check out those three guest performances from acclaimed artists below.

And as always check back each week with American Songwriter for all things The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images