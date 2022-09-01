Amy Grant Says Accident Had “Unexpected Hidden Gifts,” Plans to Make New Music

Still recovering from a bike accident in Nashville on July 27, which left Amy Grant briefly in a coma, the singer and songwriter thanked fans for their support and hinted that she’s ready to make new music by the end of the year.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has written me a note, sent flowers or gifts, or said a prayer on my behalf,” said Grant, 61, on Instagram. “I’m one month into a recovery that has held so many unexpected hidden gifts.”

Grant added, “On the advice of my doctors and other friends who have been through similar experiences of recovery, I am choosing to give myself the gift of a very simple fall season.”

Earlier in August, Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke, shared an update on the artist’s condition. “Amy is getting stronger every day,” said Cooke. “Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina.”

In her lengthy caption, Grant also said that she plans to get back to making music again very soon. “I look forward to making music with Michael W. [Smith] and Vince during the Christmas season,” said Grant.

Forced to recently postpone the remaining August, September, and October dates of her current tour to fully recover, she has now rescheduled those shows for February through April in 2023.

Grant is also scheduled to continue with her Christmas tour, which will run Nov. 26 through Dec. 9 with Smith and conclude with a dozen holiday shows at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, from Dec. 12 to Dec. 21, with husband Vince Gill.

Gill recently brought his daughter with Grant, Corinna, to the stage during the second night of his four-night residency at the Ryman for a special rendition of his “When My Amy Prays.” Gill sat behind his daughter, playing guitar, while Corinna changed the lyrics to “when my mama prays.” Off Gill’s 15th album, Okie, from 2019, the song was a tribute to his wife and addresses the differences between Grant’s religious beliefs and his own struggle with his.

