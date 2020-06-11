Making music on the go with an iPad just got a little easier for those who use or are planning to purchase a Focusrite Scarlett interface. After extensive testing, the company announced their official support for 3rd Generation Scarlett Solo and Scarlett 2i2 interfaces on USB-C iPad Pro.

Scarlett Solo and Scarlett 2i2 devices have been tested extensively with several iOS music applications running on USB-C iPad Pros, including Garageband, Cubasis 2, Auria Pro, Ampify Launchpad, Ampify Groovebox and Ampify Blocs Wave, as well as FL Studio. Setup and operation is simple: just plug in, fire up a music-making app, and you’re on your way.

Scarlett Solo and Scarlett 2i2 can be used with USB-C iPad Pro devices in fully mobile, bus-powered mode over several hours. However, Focusrite recommends using a powered connection wherever possible. For powered operation, an appropriate USB-C hub is required.

An on-boarding path will be made available in the Easy Start Tool, to help iPad Pro users get started quickly with their interfaces.

While it may be possible to operate Scarlett interfaces on Gen1 and Gen2 iPad Pro devices, and to operate other Scarlett interfaces on iPad Pro and other iOS devices, official support is only provided for USB-C iPad Pro and 3rd Generation Scarlett 2i2 and Scarlett Solo interfaces.

For more information about using Scarlett Solo and Scarlett 2i2 with USB-C iPad Pros, visit the Focusrite store here.

Focusrite’s iTrack range is designed for Lightning iPad. The iTrack solo on the Focusrite web site here.