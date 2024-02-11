Andra Day’s Moving Performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” Leaves Super Bowl Fans Starstruck

GRAMMY winner Andra Day performed a beautiful rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the Super Bowl, and fans are clamoring on social media to give her props.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” has a rich history, as it was initially written in 1900 by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson. His brother, John Rosamond Johnson, composed the music. It was first performed in Jacksonville, Florida by a choir of 500 students from Stanton School. It was performed as part of a celebration of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, according to the NAACP. Kierra Sheard recently performed the song to kick off the 111th NAACP Convention.

Andra Day spoke to the Associated Press on February 8 about her pre-game performance, sharing that she has taken to praying through the nerves that come with performing live.

“I’m a praying person. I’m a deeply spiritual person. Prayer is huge,” she told AP. “If I’m here, I’m of the mindset that I’m called to be here,” she continued, also sharing that she’s equally exciting to be singing the iconic hymn. “It’s a huge moment,” she said. “I don’t want to just do well, but I really want people to encounter the spirit.”

Fans Gather On Social Media to Share Love and Support for Andra Day Following Her Pre-Game Performance

Fans are loving Andra Day’s moving performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” taking to social media. They posted home recordings of her performance, reacting with joy at her amazing rendition. “Andra Day DID that. And let’s give it up for the backing singers!!” one fan commented.

“Andra Day understood the assignment!!! And one time for the background singers!!” another fan wrote on Twitter, also shouting out Day’s backup singers. Another excitedly commented, “ANDRA DAY!!!! MA’AM!!!! THE BEST LIFT EVERY VOICE RENDITION EVER!!! Got me in here misty eyed!”

Fans are clearly loving Andra Day and her rendition of the culturally significant hymn, bringing attention to her spectacular singing voice. She carried herself beautifully while performing, and brought a special kind of grace to the Super Bowl field.

