Angelina Nazarian Wows with Kelly Clarkson’s “The Trouble With Love Is” on ‘The Voice’

Fans of The Voice know that one of the program’s recent and longtime coaches was the singer Kelly Clarkson. So, taking on one of Clarkson’s hits during the blind auditions is, well, a choice.

But 17-year-old Angelina Nazarian wasn’t afraid to make a statement on Monday night (October 9) as the teenager took on Clarkson’s well-known track “The Trouble With Love Is,” and got the attention of the current voice coaches.

The first coach to hit the button and make a chair turn was Irish pop star Niall Horan. With that, Nazarian rewarded him with a few high notes that would have impressed the likes of Mariah Carey.

Next up for a chair turn was country star Reba McEntire. And the 17-year-old singer rewarded McEntire with some low notes on the register, showing a little smoky and sultry to go along with her tree-top range.

Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Nazarian made coach Gwen Stefani gasp when she told the coach her age. “Congratulations, you are on The Voice,” said John Legend. Nazarian said she came to the show from Dubai. “We’re so excited to have you here, you’re really a powerful vocalist,” added Legend.

“The control that you have over your voice, especially in that lower register,” said Horan, who won last season. “It was so good.” Then Horan said the magic words, “I don’t have a voice like this on my team. I would love to coach you. Please pick me!”

“I love your performance, your voice is gorgeous and seventeen years old—wow,” said McEntire.

In the end, Nazarian made her—difficult—decision. And who did she go for? Well, after McEntire offered her her water bottle, Nazarian picked her. “Reba,” she said. Horan was not pleased (but he’ll get over it).

Check out the video of Nazarian’s audition below.