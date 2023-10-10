Bryan Adams Announces Special Full-Album Shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall Next Year

In May 2022, Bryan Adams played three special concerts at the Royal Albert Hall that each featured a performance of a different one of his albums, and now the veteran Canadian rocker has announced three similar shows at the famous London venue for next May.

Videos by American Songwriter

The three-night residency will feature a full performance of Adams’ 1986 album 18 til I Die on May 13, his chart-topping 1984 release Reckless on May 14, and his 2022 studio effort, So Happy It Hurts, on May 15. All of the shows also will include a set of hits from throughout Adams’ career.

[RELATED: Bryan Adams Left Stunned After Fan Rushes on Stage Mid “Summer of ’69” Performance]

Presale tickets for the 2024 Royal Albert Hall concerts will be available starting this Thursday, October 12, at 9 a.m. local time.

“Our last visit to the Royal Albert Hall was such a great series of shows, it was a no-brainer to want to come back and do it again,” Adams said in a statement. “However this time we have a whole new perspective on how to make it work and with three different albums. The band and I are really looking forward to it!”

Adams also has lined up four other new U.K. concerts, as well as a new show Dublin, Ireland, in May as part of his ongoing tour supporting So Happy It Hurts. The dates are scheduled for May in Coventry, May 18 in Sheffield, May 19 in Cardiff, May 21 in Dublin, and May 22 in Belfast.

Adams also has more than a dozen upcoming concerts left on his 2023 tour schedule, including a November 4 show in Dubai, a series of November dates in South Africa, and a run of performances in various European countries in December. Check out all of Adams’ tour dates at BryanAdams.com.

In other news, Adams recently announced plans to release a box set capturing his 2022 Royal Albert Hall performances. The appropriately titled Live at the Royal Albert Hall collection will be released on December 6, and will be available either as a four-LP or three-CD set, both of which also will include a Blu-ray/DVD featuring video footage of the performances.

The albums that Adams performed at the 2022 shows were Cuts Like a Knife (1983) on night one, Into the Fire (1987) on night two, and Waking Up the Neighbours (1991) on night three. Live at the Royal Albert Hall also will come packaged with a 32-page booklet. You can preorder it now at Adams’ official online store.