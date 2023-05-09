Gina Miles Gives a “Wicked” Performance as She Heads to the Top 8 on ‘The Voice’

On Monday night (May 8), Gina Miles performed a rendition of the romantic love song, “Wicked Game,” during the playoffs on the NBC singing competition show, The Voice.

The offering was so good it moved her into the show’s Final 8. This year, as opposed to earlier seasons, the coaches on the show—Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Chance the Rapper—decide who makes the Final 8. They slice their team from the five top singers to their best two to move on.

The 18-year-old Paxton, Illinois-born Miles was among the eight who moved on, thanks to her “wicked” performance. With a raspy voice to start and a full, rich range to finish it off, Miles hit falsetto notes as a piano played.

Coach Niall was very pleased with the performance, especially the climatic note she held expertly. In the immediate aftermath, all Horan could do was giggle with glee at his protege.

In addition, the second member of Horan’s team to get through was 15-year-old Ryley Tate Wilson, who sang “when the party’s over” by Billie Eilish.

The other contestants to get through to the Final 8 include Ray Uriel and the trio Sorelle from Team Chance; NOIVAS and Grace West from Team Blake; and Holly Brand and D. Smooth from Team Kelly.

This season marks the final season for longtime coach Shelton. It is unclear who will fill his cowboy boots. Prior to Monday’s show, Mega Mentor Reba McEntire took many of the contestants under her wing.

Photo by Tyler Golden / NBC