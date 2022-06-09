Ani DiFranco Celebrates Seminal Live Album ‘Living In Clip’ on 25th Anniversary

Legendary songwriter and performer Ani DiFranco is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of her first live album, Living In Clip, with two remastered singles, “32 Flavors” and “Willing to Fight,” which you can check out here, and a new vinyl release of the LP from the artist’s label, Righteous Babe Records.

The remastered double-album will drop on July 29.

This marks the first time the recording will be available on vinyl (three LPs). The collection will also include a new album cover, never previously seen photos of Ani and her band and crew from that era over two decades ago.

Pre-order the album HERE.

Speaking about the impactful live record, DiFranco says, “You don’t know when you are making a thing if it is a good thing or a not-so-good thing. you don’t know if it will connect with people and have meaning for them or if it will only have meaning for you, in the end. while i am being creative, i try to worry about my score as little as possible (as judging can get in the way of doing) but after the fact, of course, it all becomes clear. i have come to understand that living in clip connected with a lot of people, that it opened doors for me and radically expanded my audience.

“It was a record that served as an entry point for so many, into my life and work, and so i am very grateful that i made it. i am grateful to all the people who helped me, especially my man goat. it was an odd move to make- to put out a double live album just as my star was rising and my studio recordings were only just beginning to find distribution, but as with much of my life, some of my oddest moves have been the best ones. i love living in clip because, in all its looseness, it feels accurate. it feels native to the place i come from and the place where i basically still live. i don’t know what that place is called but, starting around the time of this release, i knew i was not alone there.”

The live record is affectionately named after the state of stage amps about to blow out. It was originally recorded from performances in nearly two-dozen venues from 1995-1996, around the release of her studio album, Dilate.

Living In Clip was originally released on April 22, 1997 and it features DiFranco, Andy Stochansky on drums and Sara Lee on bass.

To celebrate the re-released, DiFranco is set to kick off a sweeping summer tour, beginning June 17 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She will be joined by supporting artists Rainbow Girls and Abraham Alexander on her June west coast tour. Then picking up later in July are her Righteous Babe label mates Gracie and Rachel, Zoe Boekbinder, and Jocelyn Mackenzie, who are uniting for a special ensemble performance as The Righteous Babes, collaborating on one another’s songs arranged specifically for their tour with Ani.

Added DiFranco, “i am so excited to hit the road with the righteous babes, a supergroup of artists who have all found refuge under the righteous babe umbrella. all are friends and all are kick-ass. we are going to have some fuhuuuun!”

She will also be playing on the road in support of big name artist Brandi Carlile. See the full list of dates below.

ANI DI FRANCO TOUR DATES

6/17 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf Presents at Santa Fe Brewing^

6/18 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre^

6/21 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up^

6/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Ford Theatre^

6/24 – Laytonville, CA – Kate Wolf Music Festival

6/25 – Napa, CA – Blue Note at Charles Krug Winery%

6/26 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore%

6/28 – Grass Valley, CA – Center for the Arts%

6/30 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom%

7/1 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre%

7/2 – Spokane, WA – Bing Crosby Theater%

7/28 – Northampton, MA – The Pines Theater#

7/29 – Truro, MA – Payomet Performing Arts Center#

7/30 – Portland, ME – State Theater#

7/31 – Oak Bluffs, MA – Martha’s Vineyard PAC#

8/2 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater#

8/3 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live#

8/5 – Indianapolis, IN – Rock The Ruins (The Vogue Outdoors)

8/6 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

8/7 – Fish Creek, WI – Door Community Auditorium#

8/9 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow#

8/10 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow#

8/11 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral Theater#

8/13 – Lyons, CO – Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

8/30 – Playa Mujeres, MX – Etheridge Island Festival

^with special guest Rainbow Girls

% with special guest Abraham Alexander

# w/ special guests The Righteous Babes: Gracie and Rachel, Zoe Boekbinder, Jocelyn Mackenzie

* supporting Brandi Carlile