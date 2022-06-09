Taylor Hawkins’ Wife Alison Thanks “The Global Foo Fighters Community” in Her First Statement After Husband’s Passing

It’s been a few months now since the news first broke of Taylor Hawkins’ death. And while the music industry and the greater music community have been publically grieving the loss of the Foo Fighter drummer, his family remained relatively quiet in their grief. Now, though, Hawkins’ wife Alison has released her first statement about the musician’s passing.

In both a heartbreaking and heartwarming statement, Alison thanked “the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love.”

“Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief,” she continued. “As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to “knocking your socks off” during every performance. Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

She continued, “Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created.”

“In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy nad the music he gave us. Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too,” she concluded the post.

In related Foo news, the band is set to play two tribute concerts this fall for Hawkins. The first concert will take place on September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium, which will be followed soon after on September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends, and fellow musical legends the world over,” the Foo Fighters stated on their website. “Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family, and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

More details on the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert shows can be found HERE.

Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images