Annie Roboff Advises how to Check Your Songwriter Ego with ‘Pitch List’

For their 50th episode, Pitch List podcast welcomes Grammy-nominated hitmaker Annie Roboff! With a wide range of cuts by artists like Faith Hill, the Indigo Girls, Whitney Houston, The Chicks, Bonnie Raitt and many more, Roboff is no newcomer to the music business. Roboff also explains how to keep your songwriter ego in check with artists like these taking notice. “The bottom line is, it’s not about you. It’s that there’s this great song that got out there, ” Roboff says. “It’s about the song, it’s about the music. Music’s been in my blood since I can remember. It’s one of the greatest places of comfort in my life. It’s where I find joy and sadness.”

Listen on as she and podcast host Chris Lindsey also chat about the intricacies of the “Murder on Music Row” accusations of the 90s and her strong tendencies towards writing melodies over lyrics. Plus, Roboff lets us in on the story behind originally writing “This Kiss” to a Yamaha keyboard beat as an R&B song — and you might even get to hear a peek of that original demo!

watch the result of Annie Roboff's songwriting in "The Kiss" below.