Anthology of Charlie Watts’ Jazz Recordings to Be Released

August marks two years since the Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts died of throat cancer. Since the announcement of his passing, his former bandmates, their legion of fans, and the industry have been paying homage to Watts.

In the latest act of remembrance for the drummer, an anthology of all of his jazz recordings is set to be released on June 30 via BMG. The album, simply titled Anthology, will span 20 years and numerous collaborations with the likes of Peter King, Evan Parker, and Courtney Pine among others.

“This highly desirable retrospective begins in 1986, when Watts had his own name on an album for the first time – with typical modesty, some 25 years after his drumming first became the talk of his peers – on Live At Fulham Town Hall,” a press release reads (per Brooklyn Vegan).

The album also features selections from the Charlie Watts Quintet’s 1991 mini-album titled From One Charlie, their tribute record to Charlie Parker, “Warm and Tender,” “Long Ago and Far Away,” and a 2004 live set as the Charlie Watts Tentet.

Prior to the album’s release, BMG shared a track from the project, “Ain’t Nobody Minding Your Store,” from the Swindon Arts Centre in 1978.

Pre-order the record, HERE, and find the full track list, below.

Charlie Watts’ Anthology Track list

1. “Stompin’ at the Savoy (Live at Fulham Town Hall, London, 1986)”

2. “Flying Home (Live at Fulham Town Hall, London, 1986)”

3. “Practising, Practising, Just Great”

4. “Bluebird”

5. “Relaxing at Camarillo”

6. “Going, Going Going, Gone”

7. “Blackbird – White Chicks”

8. “Cool Blues (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, Birmingham, 1991)”

9. “Lover Man (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, Birmingham, 1991)”

10. “Perdido (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, Birmingham, 1991)”

11. “You Go to My Head”

12. “If I Should Lose You”

13. “My Ship”

14. “Long Ago (And Far Away)”

15. “Good Morning Heartache”

16. “Never Let Me Go”

17. “Roy Haynes”

18. “Airto”

19. “Elvin Suit”

20. “Roll ’Em Charlie (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, London, 2001)”

21. “What’s New (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, London, 2001)”

22. “Tin Tin Deo (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, London, 2001)”

23. “Sunset and the Mockingbird (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, London, 2001)”

24. “Take the “A” Train (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, London, 2001)”

25. “Rockhouse Boogie (Live at Swindon Arts Centre, Swindon, 1978)”

26. “Ain’t Nobody Minding Your Store (Live at Swindon Arts Centre, Swindon, 1978)”

27. “Swindon Swing (Live at Swindon Arts Centre, Swindon, Jan 1978)”

