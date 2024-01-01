Aqua Strikes a Nostalgic Chord with “Barbie Girl” at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

The world might be moving into a new year but Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is bringing some serious nostalgia. Danish-Norwegian pop group Aqua took the stage tonight to perform their iconic hit “Barbie Girl” to bring in the New Year.

The group originally released the track as the third single from their debut album Aquarium in 1997. “Barbie Girl” went on to be their most successful track and a smash hit around the world. Now, more than 20 years later, fans are still loving the song.

Years ago, one may be ridiculed for loving the ode to Mattel’s best-selling doll. However, after the massive success of The Barbie Movie, we’re all living in a Barbie world. As a result, it’s the perfect time for Aqua to shine once again.

After their performance on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, some fans took to X to share their thoughts.

Fans React to Aqua Performing “Barbie Girl”

“If I went back in time and told myself in 1997 that Aqua would be singing ‘Barbie Girl’ to ring in 2024, I’d probably be mad that I told myself nothing of importance. But a few hours later I’d be like ‘Wow, yeah, that is pretty crazy,’” one fan tweeted.

Another fan noted how the times have changed. “I used to get made fun of for liking ‘Barbie Girl’ in school. Now it’s 2024 and ‘Barbie Girl’ is the hottest sh-t. How the tables turn,” they wrote.

“Wait… Did I just go back to being 13 again or is Aqua really performing ‘Barbie Girl on TV right now,” one fan excitedly shared.

Another X user shared their time travel analogy. “If you told me that Aqua will be performing ‘Barbie Girl’ to bring in 2024, I’d thought you would be insane. And yet, here we are,” they tweeted.