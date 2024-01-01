Watch: Carly Pearce Brings Her Anthem “Country Music Made Me Do It” to ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash is already shaping up to be a night full of stellar performances by genre heavy-hitters. As the first half of the telecast rushes toward its conclusion, Carly Pearce took the stage for a rousing rendition of “Country Music Made Me Do It.”

Pearce took the stage at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in a silver-fringed black outfit. Backed by an airtight band, she launched into her anthemic love letter to country music. The song is an autobiographical look at how the genre has shaped Pearce’s life.

While “Country Music Made Me Do It” is an unabashed love letter to the genre, Pearce doesn’t shy away from the low points. In the second verse, she briefly references her short-lived marriage and subsequent divorce. That time that I changed my last name / That time that I changed it back, she sings.

In the chorus, the Kentucky native points drives home how much the music has shaped her life. Everything that I’ve done wrong or I’ve done right / Oh, country music made me do it and I’ll do it ‘til I die.

Pearce co-penned the song with Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally. She released it in August of this year.

Carly Pearce Lived “Country Music Made Me Do It”

Pearce grew up in Kentucky. However, before she graduated high school, she convinced her parents to move to Tennessee to help her chase her dream of being a country singer. They didn’t move to Nashville, though. Instead, the Pearce family relocated to East Tennessee. There, the young singer landed a steady gig at Dollywood.

Since then, she has been working hard to climb to the top of the genre. Her 2021 album 29: Written in Stone put her on the map. More importantly, it showcased her songwriting talent with a collection of deeply personal songs about her divorce.

Featured Image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images