Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce “Going to Disney World” if Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2024?

Will Taylor Swift make it back from the other side of the world to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in Sunday’s (Feb. 11) Super Bowl 58? Will Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs successfully defend their title against the San Francisco 49ers? Perhaps most importantly, will the couple celebrate a Super Bowl victory with a trip to Disney World?

Videos by American Songwriter

These are the burning questions fans are asking ahead of the big event this weekend.

“when the chiefs win on sunday i need travis to say into the microphone “taylor, will you *pause* go to disney world with me?” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

when the chiefs win on sunday i need travis to say into the microphone

“taylor, will you *pause* go to disney world with me?” — tortured larky 🤍 (@ofthemisery) February 7, 2024

“I’D DIE,” another fan agreed.

I'D DIE — Blake (Taylor's Version) 🕺 (@FreeziePlays) February 7, 2024

“I’m Going to Disney World!”

It’s one of football’s greatest traditions: A broadcaster asks the Super Bowl MVP, suspended at the crest of his post-championship euphoria, how he plans to celebrate.

The player looks directly into the camera, confetti falling onto his shoulder, and shouts, “I’m going to Disney World!”

The beloved tradition can be traced back to Super Bowl XXI in 1987, according to Disney Parks Blog. As New York Giants quarterback and MVP Phil Simms walked off the field after leading his team to the trophy over the Denver Broncos, a camera crew approached him and asked what his plans were.

“I’m going to Disney World!” Simms exclaimed. (He later said Disney paid him $50,000 to say the line as part of an advertising campaign.)

Since then, the likes of Tom Brady, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning have uttered the iconic line. So, too, has Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. who made the obligatory Disney trip after the Chiefs edged out the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

Swift is reportedly friends with Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, sparking discussion about a potential Disney double date in the event of a Chiefs victory.

I can't wait for Travis and Taylor to announce that they're going to Disney World as they triumphantly walk off the Super Bowl field in a sea of sparkling confetti. — disenfranchised. (@Le202nard) February 9, 2024

Will Kelce Pop the Question?

Swift and Kelce’s relationship has only played out in the public for five months. But Kelce’s unwavering support and eagerness to cede the spotlight to his ‘Lover’ have fueled rumors of wedding bells. But Kelce recently revealed that there is only one ring on his mind this weekend.

[RELATED: Ex-NFL Star Quarterback is Rooting for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Get Married]

That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, of course. But let’s see if the Chiefs come out on top first.

Featured image by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix)