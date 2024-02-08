Travis Kelce Reveals if He’s Planning on Proposing to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

Is Travis Kelce itching to put two rings on his hand following the Super Bowl? Many have been speculating on whether or not Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift if the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl. Kelce himself has recently revealed if he has plans to pop the question on the 50 yard line.

When asked on Monday if there will be “another ring besides the Super Bowl ring” if the Chiefs win the game, Kelce responded, “I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now.”

Kelce also quipped back to a sports reporter when they told him they weren’t going to ask any questions about Taylor Swift. “Now, Travis, I’m not gonna ask you about your girl, man, that’s not my job,” said the sportscaster during an interview on Tuesday. Kelce replied, “That’d be a first.”

Fans Are Obsessed with the Fact That Travis Kelce Has Heard Taylor Swift’s New Album

During the Monday Super Bowl press conference, Travis Kelce was bombarded with questions about his girlfriend and her work. Reporters asked about her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced at the GRAMMYs on Sunday. Kelce revealed that he’s already heard it, much to Swifties’ shock and delight.

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable,” said Kelce. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

When pressed for more details, Kelce replied, “I can’t give you anything,” miming zipping his mouth shut and locking it. “I’ll leave that up to her.”

Fans have been begging Kelce to leak the album on social media—whether they’re serious or joking it’s hard to tell—but it looks like he’s staying true to Taylor Swift on this one. Kelce’s unwavering support and willingness to talk about their relationship in interviews is a stark contrast to Swift’s last boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and fans are speculating that The Tortured Poets Department is Swift’s breakup album for Alwyn.

What it seems to come down to is Swift most likely needed a partner who is used to the spotlight like Travis Kelce is. Alwyn wasn’t as famous as she is, and they developed their relationship during the isolation of the pandemic, so there wasn’t a chance for him to really see how far her fame goes. Travis Kelce on the other hand, he has experience with being under scrutiny. Who knows, maybe this one will stick.

Featured Images by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy