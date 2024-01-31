Travis Kelce Congratulates Taylor Swift on Making It To The Super Bowl During Her ”Rookie Year”

As if going back to the year 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs are once again heading to the Super Bowl. But this year has more than Taylor Swift, it has history. While both Travis Kelce and Swift shared their love on the field with the cameras, the San Francisco 49ers produced a spectacular performance that has them also going to the Super Bowl. For NFL fans, they recall Super Bowl LIV and how the Chief defeated the 49ers 31-20. With the 49ers looking to redeem themselves, Travis decided to celebrate Swift making it to the big game during her “Rookie Year.”

When it comes to Travis, the tight end has a great deal going on. He prepares for the Super Bowl on February 11, continues to court one of the most-recognized celebrities in the world, and also showcases his brotherly love for his brother, Jason Kelce, on the New Heights podcast. Although the brothers competed in Super Bowl LVII, Jason will only attend in support of his brother after the Philadelphia Eagles lost.

Debuting the New Heights podcast in September 2022, the brothers have spent almost two years talking all things football, family antics, and, of course, Swift. Recently, they discussed the upcoming Super Bowl when Jason took a moment to congratulate Swift. He said, “Also, shout out to the newest member of the Chiefs Kingdom—Swift—who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year.”

Laughing about the remark, Travis added, “Shout out to Tay, Thanks for joining the team.”

Will Taylor Swift Make It In Time?

Having watched Travis throughout the season, Swift was sure to be on hand when the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC Conference Championship. But what about the Super Bowl? It just so happens that Swift will be in Tokyo, Japan for a concert on February 10. The Super Bowl is on February 11.

Thanks to some savvy travelers, it appears that Swift will be able to make it. Reporter Darren Rovell did the work. “Taylor Swift performs in Japan the night before the Super Bowl. It will end around 10 pm Tokyo time (5 am Las Vegas time). The flight from Tokyo to Vegas takes 12 hours, meaning Sw ift can arrive at 5 pm local on the day before the Super Bowl, 25 hours, 35 mins before kickoff.”

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)