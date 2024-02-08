Ex-NFL Star Quarterback is Rooting for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Get Married

Former NFL star and current on-air commentator Tony Romo mistakenly referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife last year. The slip-up came while Romo was doing commentary on the Chiefs vs Bills game in December. He quickly corrected himself. However, after some recent comments he’s made, it seems that the slip may have been driven by wishful thinking.

Recently, Romo revealed that he hopes the power couple will someday tie the knot. According to Billboard, the former QB talked about his hopes for them in a recent press event. “I root for them to get married,” he said of Swift and Kelce.

“It shows you Taylor’s impact just on human beings and society,” he added. “Just that anything she says resonates. I just sit here and, you know, think about her gift and her ability to create and make something that so many people love. I think it’s just really unique to find or be around anybody on earth who has the ability to have a talent a that level,” Romo continued. “Travis has the same thing as a tight end … I root for them both and I think they’re both amazing people.”

Tony Romo on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Public Romance

Romo is no stranger to being in love in the public eye. During his 14-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys, the star QB had two high-profile relationships. He dated both Jessica Simpson and Carrie Underwood. Both of those relationships happened under the microscope of fans and the press.

With that in mind, Arash Markazi, a journalist with The Sporting Tribune asked Romo about Swift and Kelce.

“The passion of this sport and seeing him go out and do what he loves and be great at it is a joyful thing, the same way that he’s going to watch her. And I think that in a perfect world, they wouldn’t have all of the media attention around it,” Romo said. “But the truth is, they’re just too dominant at what they do.”

Romo surely isn’t alone in hoping that Kelce and Swift get married. However, it doesn’t look like that will happen any time soon. Right now, the only ring on Kelce’s mind is the one he hopes to earn on the field this Sunday.

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy