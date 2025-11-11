Are These 3 Pop Singles the Most Successful of All Time?

Music is an entirely subjective art form, and what defines “success” is entirely up to the listener as well as the artist. However, in music, success is most often defined by chart history and sales. Now, as we know, notable rankings and an abundance of sales don’t equate to talent, but they do mean popularity. Nevertheless, when looked at through the lens of chart history and sales, are these three pop singles possibly the most successful of all time?

“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

You surely saw this selection coming, did you not? Released in 1992, Whitney Houston‘s cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” became an enormous smash hit. Specifically, following its release, it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained at the top spot for a record-breaking 14 consecutive weeks.

In addition to chart rankings, this single had an absolute heyday in the music marketplace. As of 2025, the single has reportedly sold 24 million units worldwide. Selling 11 million units in the United States, Houston’s single received an 11-times Platinum status. By the way, some of the other names to garner an 11-times Platinum status single include Elton John, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Eminem, and several other notable figures.

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

If you are a millennial or a member of Generation Z, then you know The Weeknd‘s 2020 single “Blinding Lights” was the song of the year. Frankly, the single is currently on track to become the song of the decade. Upon its release, The Weeknd’s 2020 single spent a record 90 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, with 57 of those weeks being in the Top 10 and four of them being at No. 1.

While the chart history of The Weeknd’s single is incredibly significant, that isn’t its most impressive statistic. Rather, that would be its Spotify streaming history. As of today, October 27, 2025, “Blinding Lights” has over five billion streams on the platform, making it the most listened to song in Spotify’s history.

“Candle In The Wind 1997” by Elton John

Elton John reworked the original “Candle In The Wind” for Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997. In addition to creating a somber tribute to the late Princess, Elton John also created one of the best-performing singles of all time. With no surprise, John’s reworked single debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained at the top spot for 14 consecutive weeks. Subsequently, it remained at the No. 2 spot for a total of 12 weeks.

As of late 2025, Elton John’s song has sold over 33 million copies worldwide. Consequently, it holds the Guinness World Record for the highest-selling single since the music charts began in the 1940s. It remains one of the highest-selling singles in both the United Kingdom and the United States to this day.

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage